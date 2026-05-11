Canadiens’ Dobes On His Way To Make History?

Jakub Dobes is playing some great hockey for the Montreal Canadiens, and he's climbing in the team's history book.
Rookie netminder Jakub Dobes now has six playoff wins. That’s the third-highest total for a Montreal Canadiens’ rookie goaltender in history. Sunday night’s win over the Buffalo Sabres has allowed him to overtake Carey Price, who now slides to fourth place with five wins. The Czech netminder can now set his sights on Ken Dryden, who’s in second place with 12 wins, and Patrick Roy, who’s at the top with 15. There’s only one way to overtake Roy: winning the Stanley Cup.
There’s only one rookie goaltender in NHL history who has won more playoff wins than Roy: Jordan Binnington in 2019. He led the St. Louis Blues to 16 wins and a Stanley Cup in 2019.
After 10 games, the 24-year-old has a 6-4 record, with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. On Sunday, the Sabres tried to get him to lose his focus, crashing the net and being very insistent to get some rebounds. Still, they couldn’t, even when Beck Malenstyn crashed into him at full speed, earning himself a two-minute penalty for goaltender interference.
Asked after the game if he had time to brace for that contact, the rookie netminder said:
No, I was focusing on the puck, and then I was on the ground. I tried to get up as fast as possible so that the spotters [the NHL concussion spotters] wouldn’t take me out of the game. I drank some water, and I was good to go for the next shift.
When it was put to him that he was becoming a hero for the fans, he chuckled and answered:
I’m not a hero, I’m just me. I’m just a goofy goalie who tries to stop pucks. Trust me, I don’t call myself a hero. Pretty much, I will go home, eat, watch Game of Thrones and go to bed. I don’t think that’s anything heroic. When it’s time to do my job, I will do anything to win.
That’s a far cry away from Martin St-Louis’ go-to show after a game; Seinfeld, but it seems to work well for the youngster.
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