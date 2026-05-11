Canadiens’ Dobes On His Way To Make History?

Rookie netminder Jakub Dobes now has six playoff wins. That’s the third-highest total for a Montreal Canadiens’ rookie goaltender in history. Sunday night’s win over the Buffalo Sabres has allowed him to overtake Carey Price, who now slides to fourth place with five wins. The Czech netminder can now set his sights on Ken Dryden, who’s in second place with 12 wins, and Patrick Roy, who’s at the top with 15. There’s only one way to overtake Roy: winning the Stanley Cup.