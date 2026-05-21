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Xhekaj Out As Canadiens Start Eastern Conference Final? cover image

Xhekaj Out As Canadiens Start Eastern Conference Final?

Karine Hains
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Karine Hains
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Updated at May 21, 2026, 17:11
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The healthy scratches morning skate today seems to suggest that the Montreal Canadiens will start the Eastern Conference Final without Arber Xhekaj.

The Montreal Canadiens did not have a morning skate today ahead of their 8:00 PM game against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, as is often the case, the healthy scratches took to the ice after the Canes’ practice. TVA Sports’ Felix Seguin was at the arena and reported that there was a new face in that healthy scratch squad: Arber Xhekaj. The gritty defenseman skated alongside Jacob Fowler, Samuel Montembeault, Patrik Laine, Brendan Gallagher, and Joe Veleno.

That seems to indicate that Xhekaj, who played just 1:52 in Game 7 against the Buffalo Sabres, will make way for Jayden Struble tonight as the Habs kick off their third-round duel against the Hurricanes, as we suggested in our pre-game article. The Canes don’t play as physically as the Sabres do, so the move makes sense. That’s not to say the Canadiens shouldn’t bring some physicality themselves. Expect Josh Anderson, Zachary Bolduc, Kaiden Guhle and Struble to be ready to make the game uncomfortable for the opponents with some big hits.

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Furthermore, against a rested Carolina team, Martin St-Louis will no doubt want to spread the workload among his defensemen better. Not that Xhekaj cannot play, but Struble has proven to be a viable option alongside Lane Hutson in the past. Given how much ice time the sophomore defenseman will have, it makes sense to have another blueliner he’s used to play with in the lineup.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see Xhekaj in this third round; if there are some extracurricular activities, he’ll be ready to jump back in if called upon. Because of Noah Dobson’s injury, Xhekaj and Struble have both seen a fair amount of action in these playoffs. The former was dressed for all but one of the games (Game 7 against the Lightning), and the latter was dressed for the entirety of the first-round but was sidelined in the second round.

As for the other reservists, Joe Veleno had played six games, Brendan Gallagher three (all in the first-round), and Patrik Laine wasn’t called upon, just like Samuel Montembeault.

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Montreal CanadiensCarolina HurricanesArber XhekajJayden StrubleMartin St-LouisOliver Kapanen
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