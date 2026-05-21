Xhekaj Out As Canadiens Start Eastern Conference Final?

That seems to indicate that Xhekaj, who played just 1:52 in Game 7 against the Buffalo Sabres, will make way for Jayden Struble tonight as the Habs kick off their third-round duel against the Hurricanes, as we suggested in our pre-game article. The Canes don’t play as physically as the Sabres do, so the move makes sense. That’s not to say the Canadiens shouldn’t bring some physicality themselves. Expect Josh Anderson, Zachary Bolduc, Kaiden Guhle and Struble to be ready to make the game uncomfortable for the opponents with some big hits.