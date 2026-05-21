Xhekaj Out As Canadiens Start Eastern Conference Final?

That doesn’t mean we won’t see Xhekaj in this third round; if there are some extracurricular activities, he’ll be ready to jump back in if called upon. Because of Noah Dobson’s injury, Xhekaj and Struble have both seen a fair amount of action in these playoffs. The former was dressed for all but one of the games (Game 7 against the Lightning), and the latter was dressed for the entirety of the first-round but was sidelined in the second round.