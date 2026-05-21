Canadiens Bracing For A Big Storm

As for the Habs, they are led by Lane Hutson, who has 14 points and Nick Suzuki, who has 13. Three players follow with nine points: Alex Newhook, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky. Most of the first line’s points have come on the power play, and at the risk of sounding like a broken record, Martin St-Louis will need more from his top guns at even-strength if the Canadiens are to go to the Stanley Cup Final. At the very least, if they don’t produce, they’ll need to tighten up defensively since they have a combined minus-20 rating.