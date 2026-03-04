Nashville Predators Drop 3rd Straight Game To Blue Jackets, Michael McCarron Traded

Blue Jackets rally late to sink Predators' winning streak. Meanwhile, a significant trade sends McCarron packing as more roster moves loom.
After taking a one-goal lead at the end of the second period, the Columbus Blue Jackets scored twice in the third to hand the Nashville Predators a third straight loss, 3-2, on Tuesday in Columbus.
Nashville's front office was busy throughout the game as well, trading center Michael McCarron to the Minnesota Wild for a 2028 2nd-round pick.
Cole Smith, after originally being scratched, played just one shift for three seconds of ice time, signaling he may be traded next.
Adam Fantilli opened the scoring in the game, capping off a tic-tac-toe play to make it 1-0.
In the final 28 seconds of the period, Filip Forsberg scored on the power play, poking a Steven Stamkos shot from the far right goal line. It was Forsberg's sixth power-play goal of the season and third point in four games. Stamkos also has three points in four games.
Ryan O'Reilly was credited with a Blue Jackets own goal in the second period as Ivan Provorov tried to move the puck off the goal line but ended up knocking it into the net. The conversion game gave the Predators their first and only lead of the night.
On the penalty kill, Sean Monahan went on a 2-on-1 with Charlie Coyle and finished the play off on his own to tie the game up in the third period. This is the second straight game Nashville has given up a shorthanded goal on the rush.
With six minutes left in the game, a shot from Damon Severson was tipped in by Coyle to give the Blue Jackets the game-winning goal. The goal was challenged for goaltender interference, but the challenge was unsuccessful.
Since the end of January, the Predators have struggled, going 3-2-4 in their last nine games.
Justus Annunen made 24 saves on 27 shots in the result.
Erik Haula briefly left the game in the second period after getting hit in the leg with the puck before returning later in the period. Ryan O'Reilly also suffered an eye injury in the third period and did not return to the game.
Nashville falls to 27-26-8. It will face the Boston Bruins at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST