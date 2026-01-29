Logo
Nashville Predators
Predators' Captain Could Make History Tonight Against New Jersey

Dylan Loucks
4h
Roman Josi is one goal shy of NHL history. Tonight, he aims to join an elite group of defensemen with 200 franchise goals.

The Nashville Predators (24-23-5) is back in action tonight against the New Jersey Devils (27-24-2) for a 6:00 game.

Roman Josi is one shot away from skating into some rare company tonight.

With 199 career goals for the Predators, Josi just needs one more to become the ninth defenseman in NHL history to score 200 goals with a single franchise.

It is a milestone that speaks not only to longevity but to sustained offense from the blue line. Which is something only eight other defensemen have managed to do.

Josi, 35, has nine goals, 22 assists and 31 points in 40 games this season.

He has 199 goals, 556 assists and 755 points in 1002 career games, all with the Predators across 15 seasons.

