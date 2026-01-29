Predators' Captain Could Make History Tonight Against New Jersey

The Nashville Predators [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/nashville-predators]\n(24-23-5) is back in action tonight against the New Jersey Devils\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-jersey-devils] (27-24-2) for a 6:00 game.\n\nRoman Josi is one shot away from skating into some rare company tonight.\n\nWith 199 career goals for the Predators, Josi just needs one more to become the\nninth defenseman in NHL history to score 200 goals with a single franchise.\n\nIt is a milestone that speaks not only to longevity but to sustained offense\nfrom the blue line. Which is something only eight other defensemen have managed\nto do.\n\nJosi, 35, has nine goals, 22 assists and 31 points in 40 games this season.\n\nHe has 199 goals, 556 assists and 755 points in 1002 career games, all with the\nPredators across 15 seasons.\n\nAnalysis: An in-depth look at the Nashville Predators trade deadline situation\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/ec2d5feb-8306-4baf-82fe-5439b350b2cd.jpeg]\nAnalysis: An in-depth look at the Nashville Predators trade deadline situation\nNashville faces a crossroads. With key players facing no-move clauses and\nsignificant cap space, will they buy, sell, or stand pat?\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/nashville-predators/players/analysis-an-in-depth-look-at-the-nashville-predators-trade-deadline-situation]