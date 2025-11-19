'Reset': Can Nashville Predators turn things around following week of practices?

Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette believes that this week can be a "reset" for his team.

Following a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the finale of the NHL Global Series on Sunday in Stockholm, Sweden, the Predators had two days off and are practicing for the rest of the week before facing the Colorado Avalanche at home on Saturday.

"We want to reset a little bit (this week)," Brunette said. "We went through the ringer a little bit with 12 (games) in 20 (days), the games overseas, the travel there and the travel back. We wanted to make sure we rest up and reset our mindset a little bit going forward."

The NHL is playing on a compressed schedule for the second straight year due to the Winter Olympics, and it hasn't done the Predators any favors. They are currently 6-10-4 and have lost nine of their last 11.

Steven Stamkos said that the Predators' biggest issue this season has been consistency. There have been moments where Nashville has looked good, but it has struggled to elongate that success.

"We've shown it in spurts and nothing's been consistent yet, so that's when our issue is," Stamkos said. "We'll play a good game or two and then instead of piggybacking off of that and starting a little run, we resort to some things that don't equate to success."

An example of that was the pair of games in Sweden. The Predators won the first game off an overtime goal from Stamkos in a 2-1 result. It was a game in which Nashville took 30 shots on net, stayed out of the box, and finally won in 3-on-3 overtime.



Two days later, the Predators were on the losing end of a 4-0 finish, in which they had just two shots on net in the first period, had given up three goals in the first 20 minutes, and were 0-for-4 on the power play.

It was seemingly another example of the Predators having momentum and then finding a way to spoil it.

"It's more of a mental mindset than anything," Stamkos said. "When you start to have some success as a team, it's because you're doing things the right way, working hard and paying attention to the details of the game. When you have that success, you think it's going to come naturally instead of realizing it takes more work.

"Maybe we've been guilty of expecting rather than doing, or executing."

The Predators' loss on Sunday has sparked a lot of "noise" about players leaving or a coaching change. Brunette said keeping noise out is always a challenge.

"There's always noise circulating. It is a challenge and something a lot of guys have been through multiple times, but noise is never good," Brunette said.

Comparisons have been drawn to last season for good reason. The Predators were 6-11-3 through 20 games last season, with the only difference being a regulation loss. Brunette said that this group is different from last season's as the games are closer and the team is more cohesive.

"The vibe in the room and in the games is much better compared to last year," Brunette said. "I know we haven't gotten the results we've wanted, but if I look at the whole body of how we play and how we manage games, we played very loosely last season. This year, I know we haven't played our best, but it's always hard when you play 12 in 20 to have your best game.

"I just feel more of a connectivity and more of a will from our group."

Coming out of this break will be a test for the Predators as they face the top team in the league, the Colorado Avalanche (Saturday, Nov. 22) and the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (Monday, Nov. 24).

"You're playing through the best teams in the league, so we're gonna need our best effort here, and we're gonna have to find a way to get some points," Stamkos said. "Especially at home."

"Turning it around" has been a common phrase around the Predators locker room for the last two seasons, but for Stamkos, it's getting to the point where they need to show that things will change.



"We gotta walk the walk here," Stamkos said. "We gotta put good effort in the games to get the results. Like I said, we need the consistency. We can't have a good game, feel good about ourselves, and then just expect it to happen the next game."