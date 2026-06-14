THN Archive: It's Not The Size Of The Dog

No longer does he have to nip at any proverbial ankles in order to get recognized. He finally has the financial clout that gives him a bite equal to whatever barking he has done in recent years. “There’s only a certain amount of time to make your money, and if you’re lucky, you’ll get a 15-year career,” Ellis said. “A typical career in hockey is three years, and you have to take full advantage of making that money for your family going forward. People can call you selfish and this and that, but at the end of the day, if you retire at 35, you have a lot of years left to look after your family and your kids and your kids’ kids.”