THN's Archive: Music City's Golden Boy

Forsberg isn’t a one-dimensional scorer, though. His five-game reign of terror started with a sneaky display of skill, stripping the puck from an opponent and turning a broken play into a goal the other way. Using his hands for stealing pucks before scoring them is an indication of the defensive development in his game. In the Swedish League, Forsberg knew he could cheat offensively and went as far as to say defense “wasn’t really a priority.” But coming over to the NHL, he worked with coaches to improve his 200-foot game. The result has been the opportunity to kill penalties and take the ice in high-pressure defensive situations. That the Predators’ coaching staff entrusts him with those minutes is a point of pride for the 23-year-old and a sign of his dedication to his craft.