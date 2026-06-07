THN Archive: Trophy Hunting

Weber has come so close to the Norris Trophy he could taste it, but it’s pretty obvious he’s been a career wallflower when it comes to dancing with the chance to win the Stanley Cup. We know he hasn’t lifted it because he’s not aware that it actually weighs 34.5 pounds. We also know he hasn’t lifted it because in 10 years in the league, he’s won one fewer playoff round (two) than guys like Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook have won Stanley Cups (three). The Predators just can’t seem to get it right, but not for a lack of trying. And certainly not because they don’t have a defensive backbone. Led by Weber, Nashville had at various times a murderers’ row of blueline talent, present company included. The Predators have one of the best goaltenders in the world in Pekka Rinne and a blueline corps that is the envy of, oh, about 90 percent of the league. They have an all-world, Stanley Cup-winning coach now in Peter Laviolette…and they still lost in the first round of the playoffs, in no small part because they lost Weber in Game 2 to a dislocated kneecap that required off-season surgery.