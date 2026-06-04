THN Archive: NHL Valuations - Nashville Predators

Henry provides glimpses behind the scenes of the front office, a personal touch to some of the team’s business dealings, and even the occasional opportunity for lucky followers to earn last-minute tickets. On top of that, his bio includes his email address, so anyone who really wants to get in touch with him can. That accessibility has been critical to the team’s connection with a fan base that took some time to form a meaningful bond with the team, and his deft touch has kept the account from becoming simply a place for fans to air their grievances.