THN Archive: The Joy of Bridge

Are players starting to rethink the Josi contract model? Nikita Kucherov had established himself as a crucial part of Tampa Bay’s future by October 2016 when he was 23, but signed a “team-friendly” bridge for three years at $4.77-million AAV. Over the next two seasons, he was a top-three forward in the NHL. He qualified for an extension as an RFA by 25, smack in the middle of his prime. Then came another crack at a long-term deal – and a jackpot AAV of $9.5 million. It kicks in next year, so he’ll be 34 when it ends. He’ll still have value as a scorer then and secure another multi-year deal. By betting on himself to explode his value on a bridge deal across his peak years, Kucherov set himself up for multiple monster paydays.