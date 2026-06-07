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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Nashville Predators - June 7th, 2026

Spencer Lazary
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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News' Nashville Predators Site? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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Good morning and happy Sunday, Predators fans.

While it may be the offseason in Nashville, things haven't exactly slowed down around the hockey world. Between front office changes, free agent speculation, trade rumours, and plenty of action overseas, there was no shortage of headlines this week.

From the Predators continuing to reshape their hockey operations department to some notable developments around the NHL, we've rounded up the biggest stories from the past week all in one place.

Grab a coffee, settle in, and catch up on everything you may have missed.

Captain Cameron Reid snapped a two-decade title drought, leading Kitchener to major junior glory before heading to Nashville’s rookie camp alongside standout fellow prospects Alex Huang and Hiroki Gojsic.
thehockeynews.comNashville Predators Prospect Cameron Reid Wins Memorial Cup With Kitchener Rangers Captain Cameron Reid snapped a two-decade title drought, leading Kitchener to major junior glory before heading to Nashville’s rookie camp alongside standout fellow prospects Alex Huang and Hiroki Gojsic.
From Roman Josi’s MVP performance to Justus Annunen’s golden goaltending, Nashville’s stars dominated the international stage, solidifying a formidable roster and sparking a heated crease battle for next season.
thehockeynews.comNo NHL Team Benefitted More From World Championship Than Predators | Column From Roman Josi’s MVP performance to Justus Annunen’s golden goaltending, Nashville’s stars dominated the international stage, solidifying a formidable roster and sparking a heated crease battle for next season.
Nashville seeks a swift conclusion to its front-office search as the Stanley Cup-winning executive meets with ownership, potentially shifting from Colorado to lead the Predators' new era.
thehockeynews.comREPORT: Nashville Predators Granted Permission To Speak To Avalanche GM Chris MacFarlandNashville seeks a swift conclusion to its front-office search as the Stanley Cup-winning executive meets with ownership, potentially shifting from Colorado to lead the Predators' new era.
Fresh off a successful tenure in Colorado, the veteran executive takes the reins in Nashville to navigate a pivotal offseason defined by roster restructuring and bold personnel moves.
thehockeynews.comPredators Name Chris MacFarland President Of Hockey Operations & General ManagerFresh off a successful tenure in Colorado, the veteran executive takes the reins in Nashville to navigate a pivotal offseason defined by roster restructuring and bold personnel moves.
Following a comprehensive four-month search, Nashville’s new front office leader outlines his strategic vision to revitalize the franchise through foundational rebuilding and a winning Colorado pedigree.
thehockeynews.comChris MacFarland Addresses Media For First Time As Predators GMFollowing a comprehensive four-month search, Nashville’s new front office leader outlines his strategic vision to revitalize the franchise through foundational rebuilding and a winning Colorado pedigree.
New owner Bill Haslam brings billion-dollar stability and political patience to Nashville, balancing his massive wealth with a measured approach to the Predators’ front office and future.
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: NHL Valuations - Nashville PredatorsNew owner Bill Haslam brings billion-dollar stability and political patience to Nashville, balancing his massive wealth with a measured approach to the Predators’ front office and future.
Nashville’s search for an elite finisher could find its match in the former 40-goal scorer, offering a high-upside gamble to ignite the power play and top-six.
thehockeynews.comPredators Should Take A Chance On Patrik Laine This SummerNashville’s search for an elite finisher could find its match in the former 40-goal scorer, offering a high-upside gamble to ignite the power play and top-six.
Hall of Fame defenseman Rob Blake joins Chris MacFarland to spearhead a new era in Nashville, signaling a sweeping overhaul as longtime executive Brian Poile exits.
thehockeynews.comPredators Make Significant Front Office ChangesHall of Fame defenseman Rob Blake joins Chris MacFarland to spearhead a new era in Nashville, signaling a sweeping overhaul as longtime executive Brian Poile exits.
From Nashville's bargain bets to Nikita Kucherov's high-stakes gambles, NHL stars are weighing immediate security against the massive paydays that come with betting on their own prime.
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: The Joy of Bridge From Nashville's bargain bets to Nikita Kucherov's high-stakes gambles, NHL stars are weighing immediate security against the massive paydays that come with betting on their own prime.

Up Next: Now that the Predators have their front office in place, their attention turns to the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26 & 27. Then, it's on to July 1 when free agency opens. 

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