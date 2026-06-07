The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Nashville Predators - June 7th, 2026

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News' Nashville Predators Site? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.
Good morning and happy Sunday, Predators fans.
While it may be the offseason in Nashville, things haven't exactly slowed down around the hockey world. Between front office changes, free agent speculation, trade rumours, and plenty of action overseas, there was no shortage of headlines this week.
From the Predators continuing to reshape their hockey operations department to some notable developments around the NHL, we've rounded up the biggest stories from the past week all in one place.
Grab a coffee, settle in, and catch up on everything you may have missed.
Up Next: Now that the Predators have their front office in place, their attention turns to the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26 & 27. Then, it's on to July 1 when free agency opens.
Stay updated with the most interesting Nashville Predators stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
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