Devils Keep Winning Streak Alive, Defeat Wild 4-1

On Wednesday, the New Jersey Devils earned their sixth straight victory at Prudential Center, defeating the visiting Minnesota Wild, 4-1.

Paul Cotter, Brenden Dillon, Arseny Gritsyuk, and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, while Matt Boldy scored for the Wild. New Jersey's goaltender, Nico Daws, made 29 saves on 30 shots in his season debut.

Cotter scored his first of the season at the 16:21 mark with his wrist shot beating opposing goaltender Filip Gustavsson. The 25-year-old positioned himself in the slot near the top of the blue paint and cashed in on a pass from Connor Brown.

The Mercer line was on the ice for New Jersey's second goal, as Dillon scored in his second straight game. Dawson Mercer collected his second assist of the night, and Simon Nemec picked up a point in his second straight game.

Within the first five minutes of the final frame, Gritsyuk scored his first career NHL goal four seconds into the power play from the high slot.

The Wild beat Daws on their 20th shot of the night as Boldy's wrist shot beat the young goaltender with 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

Bratt hit the empty net to keep his point streak alive. The 27-year-old has registered at least a point in every game to start the 2025-26 season. Jonas Siegenthaler picked up the lone assist for his first point of the campaign.

Entering the game, the Wild had the top-ranked power play percentage in the League, with 10 of their 18 goals this season scored on the man advantage. The Devils took three interference penalties, allowing only five shots over their six minutes of shorthanded ice time.

Before warmups, the Devils announced that Cody Glass would not play due to an upper-body injury. Stefan Noesen made his season debut after being activated off injured, non-roster.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe utilized the following lineup, making changes to his second, third, and fourth lines:

Ondrej Palat - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter - Dawson Mercer - Connor Brown

Stefan Noesen - Luke Glendening - Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon - Simon Nemec

Nico Daws

The Devils will host the San Jose Sharks on Friday night at Prudential Center.

