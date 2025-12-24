Islanders Hand Devils 2nd Straight Loss Going Into Holiday Break

Brett Pesce scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves on 25 shots in the New Jersey Devils 2-1 loss to the New York Islandersat UBS Arena on Tuesday night.

Pesce opened the scoring at the 15:35 mark of the first period. It was a hard-working shift where Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer, and Nico Hischier were active on the forecheck and won their board battles near the goal line before the Devils’ captain found Pesce, whose wrist shot beat Islanders goaltender David Rittich.

Hischier’s assist on Pesce’s goal marked his 270th career helper, which tied Bobby Holík for the 11th most assists in franchise history.

With seven minutes remaining in the middle frame, Markstrom came out of his crease to handle the puck. An unfortunate play by the goaltender put the puck on Simon Holmstrom’s stick, who shot it into an open net to tie the game at 1-1.

With 1:15 remaining in regulation, Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech scored the game-winning goal to give New York a 2-1 victory.

The Devils will be back in action after the holidays as they host the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at Prudential Center.

