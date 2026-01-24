Lenni Hämeenaho Shines In Devils' 5-4 Victory Over Canucks

“As I spoke about this morning, Glass’s progression, his game in the last month or six weeks, he has been hot in scoring, but his overall game has been very, very solid,” Keefe continued. “Because of that, I think he is now able to help carry a line, and Gritsyuk has helped. Now you get Lenni involved, and you can move (Brown) around, and you can get more from your group that way. That is kind of what we have been waiting for. But Lenni’s development and the patience that we have shown to allow him to find his game and to come up when he is ready has really served us well in the early going.”