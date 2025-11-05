13 Takes After 13 New Jersey Devils Games

The New Jersey Devils have played 13 games so far this season. They started out strong with an eight game win streak after dropping their season opener, and then faced some struggles while on the road. The team has 69 games left to play in the regular season, however here are the 13 biggest takeaways from the first 13 games.

1. The Devils Are a Playoff Team

The Devils are a legitimate contender for the playoffs. They have the goaltending tandem and a strong roster. However, health will ultimately decide this team’s postseason fate.

2. Jack Hughes Is Worth Every Penny

Jack Hughes has ten goals in 13 games, leading the team in both goals and points...all for just $8 million a year. He’s worth every penny and more. The Devils managed to secure one of the best contracts in the league for a player who’s responsible for almost a quarter of the team’s total goals so far this season.

3. The Devils Should Seriously Consider Trading Ondrej Palat

Palat has the same number of points as Jacob Markstrom. Yes, you read that right — goaltender Jacob Markstrom and forward Ondrej Palat are tied in points. The team should consider moving Palat before the trade deadline to clear cap space and fill the current gaps in the lineup.

4. Arseny Gritsyuk Is Making an Impact On and Off the Ice

There’s no denying Gritsyuk’s impact on the ice. He has six points in his first 13 NHL games, with two goals and four assists as a rookie. He’s moved throughout the lineup due to injuries and has adapted seamlessly. However, his off-ice presence is just as valuable; his viral social media posts have brought widespread attention to the Devils.

5. Injuries Could Be the Team’s Downfall

The Devils have been plagued by injuries early in the season. Through 13 games, several players have spent time on the injured list:

Current Devils Injuries:

Connor Brown (undisclosed) — day-to-day

Cody Glass (upper body) — week-to-week

Brett Pesce (upper body) — out indefinitely

Evgenii Dadonov (hand) — out for months

Johnathan Kovacevic (knee) — month-to-month

Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed)

Zack MacEwen (upper body) — week-to-week

Five of these seven players were added to the list after the season began, a worrying trend.

6. Nico Daws Is Part of the Devils’ Future

Nico Daws returned to the AHL’s Utica Comets after stepping up when Jacob Markstrom was injured. He posted a .968 save percentage in one NHL game so far this season, securing another Devils win. Daws will become a restricted free agent at season’s end, and he’s shown he deserves a long look.

7. Jake Allen Is Elite

Jake Allen is proving himself as one of the league’s top tandem goaltenders. When Markstrom was out, Allen stepped up — playing eight games with a .904 save percentage. The Devils are lucky to have him locked in for the coming years.

8. The Devils Needed Markstrom to Hit His Stride — and He Did

Markstrom returned from injury on October 28 for the first game of the West Coast road trip, a tough 8-4 loss to Colorado. The Devils needed him to bounce back, and after signing a two-year extension, something clicked. The very next game, Markstrom delivered the best goaltending performance of the season.

9. Nico Hischier Is Elite

Nico Hischier has started the season strong, recording 11 points (3G, 8A) in 13 games. The captain continues to lead by example, steady, skilled, and consistent.

10. Don La Greca Is Going to Be Fantastic

New play-by-play broadcaster Don La Greca has settled into his new role seamlessly. Just imagine it: first round of the playoffs, the final horn sounds, and La Greca’s voice rings out: “Put a pitchfork in this one — the Devils have won!” Magical.

11. The Devils Need to Win on the Road

The Devils are 4-4-0 on the road but a perfect 5-0-0 at home. Winning away from home is crucial for long-term success. They’re not struggling yet, but consistency on the road will be key as the season progresses.

12. Keefe Isn’t Going Easy on This Team

Head coach Sheldon Keefe has never been shy about calling out his team. In March 2024, he said:

“I hated lots about our game… Hopefully, the players hate it just as much or more than I do. It was immature from our most experienced leaders.”

While his tone has softened, Keefe still holds his players to a high standard. He recently told NHL.com:

“No one is harder on this team than I am. It’s pretty obvious they don’t feel great about the game, but we’ll push past it. I’m really interested in our response — that’s my only focus.”

13. The Olympic Break Might Be Exactly What the Devils Need

While a mid-season pause can sometimes kill momentum, it could actually help this Devils team. If injuries continue at this rate, the Olympic break could give non-participating players much-needed time to recover and reset.

Bonus Take

Picture this — the Devils’ core remains intact. It’s 2027. Jack Hughes is in his prime, Luke Hughes has developed into a franchise defenseman, and in net, Jake Allen is holding strong. Next to Luke on the blueline? Quinn Hughes.

Quinn opened this season with seven points in nine games, averaging 26:38 of ice time before missing four games with an injury. His addition to any team is game-changing, and the thought of the Hughes brothers uniting in New Jersey is irresistible.

