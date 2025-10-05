2 Former Devils Hit Waivers

Former New Jersey Devils Kaapo Kahkonen (Montreal Canadiens) and John Hayden (Seattle Kraken) have been placed on waivers by their current clubs.

Kahkonen is entering his first season with the Canadiens organization after signing with the Original Six club in free agency this summer. The 29-year-old goaltender spent the majority of this past season at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. In 34 games split between the Colorado Eagles, Manitoba Moose, and Charlotte Checkers in 2024-25, he had a 14-20-1 record, a .894 save percentage, and a 2.91 goals-against average.

Kahkonen also had a 0-1-0 record, an .800 save percentage, and a 4.12 goals-against average in his lone NHL game this past season for the Colorado Avalanche.

Kahkonen played in six games for the Devils during the 2023-24 season, where he recorded a 1-4-0 record, a 2.51 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage, and one shutout.

Hayden, on the other hand, had one goal and one assist in 20 games last season for the Kraken. He also played in 44 games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in 2024-25, recording 11 goals, 16 assists, and a minus-2 rating.

Hayden played in 43 games with the Devils during the 2019-20 season, where he recorded three goals, one assist, and 77 penalty minutes.