5 Things To Watch In The Devils' Opening Week Of The Season

These are also two teams that the Devils will likely be in a fight with for playoff spots. The Flyers are eager to take another step with their young core, and after making the playoffs last season, they have higher expectations. The Islanders have some star power in their lineup, led by Matthew Schaefer, Ilya Sorokin, and Bo Horvat, so with the help of new head coach Pete DeBoer, they can take a big step forward as well.