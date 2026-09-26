7 Breakout Candidates For The Devils This Season

From the pleasant surprises to the players who emerge as stars, the Devils have a few breakout candidates who can change the outlook of their season.
The New Jersey Devils are hoping to find a few breakout seasons. It falls into the theme of most of the moves that new general manager Sunny Mehta made this offseason, where a few under-the-radar players can turn into stars.
This lineup in particular can use a breakout player or two. The Devils know what their core looks like and hope to find players who either give them more depth or become elite talents moving forward. It will separate them from a clustered Metropolitan Division.
A breakout season is subjective and based on the perspective of the fan. Was it a breakout if the player was great all along? At what point does an improved season become a breakout? With this in mind, let’s put the breakout candidates into two groups.
Tier One: The Breakthrough Season
The Devils have a few players who aren’t regulars on the NHL roster, at least not yet. The goal is to make the team first and work from there. Likewise, a handful are on the roster but are hoping to take a big step forward and surprise everyone.
1) Luke Evangelista
The player Mehta specifically bet on this offseason was Luke Evangelista. He not only acquired the young winger, but he also extended him before he played a regular-season game for the Devils.
Evangelista will be in the top six, or a key part of the third line. The Devils hope that he is much more than that. The 24-year-old forward proved with the Nashville Predators that he’s a great passer, and in the Devils' top six, he can be the playmaker who has 60 or more assists and takes the offense to the next level.
2) Amadeus Lombardi
Another player who falls into the offseason under-the-radar moves category is Amadeus Lombardi. He’s an elite player at the American Hockey League level but has yet to establish himself as an NHL-caliber starter.
That said, the 23-year-old forward is starting to hit his stride and can develop into a talented middle-six forward. Lombardi has all the skills to stand out on the offensive end, and the key is his defense, especially if the Devils play him on the third and fourth lines.
3) Cody Glass
Cody Glass was once the top prospect in the Vegas Golden Knights system, yet he became a journeyman in recent years. The Devils are the fourth team he’s played for in his seven seasons in the NHL.
That said, he was a bright spot last season for the Devils, with 19 goals as a fourth-line center. He can build on that this season and become the ideal fourth-liner for the Devils as a bigger forward who checks but also scores.
4) Declan Chisholm
Declan Chisholm projects as the extra defenseman for the Devils. He can fill in on the third pair if the defense is battling injuries, or he can be a high-impact player on the Utica Comets. It’s worth noting that he’s only 26, and this can be the season when he rounds out his game to become more than a depth option.
Tier Two: The Career Years
It won’t surprise some fans if these players have great seasons. After all, they’ve shown flashes in the past. However, a career-best season in which they emerge as star players on the Devils would make a significant difference.
5) Luke Hughes
Luke Hughes is the player everyone expects and hopes will break out. The Devils are searching for a two-way defenseman who they can rely on in all situations. Hughes has the skill to become a number-one defenseman, yet he’s never reached the 10-goal mark or 50-point mark in a season.
This is where he can put it all together. He not only steps up as a defenseman at the point on the power play but also constantly turns defense into offense with his skating and outlet passes. If he becomes that star-caliber defenseman, it takes the Devils, especially on the offensive end, to another level.
6) Timo Meier
Timo Meier has been in the league for over a decade, making a breakout season unlikely. That said, the Devils had high hopes when they acquired him in 2023 and are still waiting for that elite season out of him. Meier had a 76-point season with the San Jose Sharks and a 40-goal season, but has hovered around the 28-goal and 50-point mark in his three full seasons with the Devils.
This can be the season where all the pieces fall into place for Meier, and he not only steps up but also beats his career-high marks. A full season alongside Nico Hischier should help, while the Devils can find the right winger to work with his skills, whether it’s the power forward Anthony Mantha or the playmaking Evangelista.
7) Arseny Gritsyuk
Last season was Arseny Gritsyuk’s first in the NHL, and he was a pleasant surprise, with 31 points in 66 games. The big leap for him is to become a top-six or even a top-line winger who drives play and takes over games by himself.
Other Breakout Candidates To Watch
Goaltending is always tough to predict. That said, Nico Daws can be the breakout candidate in the net. Goaltenders take time to develop, and the 25-year-old might come into form this season and become one of the best in the league.
It wouldn’t be considered a breakout or a surprise if Jack Hughes or Jesper Bratt put together great seasons. That said, both skaters have the talent to become the first 100-point players in Devils history.
Which Devils player do you think has a breakout year? Comment below!