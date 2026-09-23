Which Devils Can Win End-Of-Season Awards In 2026-27

It’s been a while since the Devils won an individual award. Can this be the year? There are a few players to keep in mind.
The last time a New Jersey Devils player won an individual award was after the 2017-18 season, when Taylor Hall won the Hart Trophy. The last time a Devil was an award finalist was in 2023, when Nico Hischier was a Selke Trophy finalist, and Lindy Ruff was a runner-up in the Jack Adams.
In short, the Devils aren't in the award conversation, at least they haven't been recently. It hasn't helped that they've only made the playoffs three times in the past decade and have been rebuilding for most of that time as well.
This season, the Devils are expected to bounce back and be in the mix for a playoff spot. If they overachieve, they'll have a few individuals in the award races who can end up as winners, some of which have clearer paths than others.
Hart Trophy - Jack Hughes
The hot pick every year is for Jack Hughes to win the Hart Trophy. Eventually he'll reach his potential, right? He's entering his seventh season in the NHL, and at this point, his upside is unquestioned. For this season, it's about putting together a career year, not just passing the 100-point mark, but also establishing himself as the best player on the ice every night to put himself into the Hart Trophy discussion.
The key, of course, is staying healthy for a full season. It's something he's only done once in his career. Then, it’s about proving how good he is and that he can score at the same level as Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Nikita Kucherov.
It’s doubtful that Hughes plays at that level. That said, all the pieces are in place for Hughes to put together a career-year. The right supporting cast is around him, and if Luke Evangelista or Anthony Mantha unlock his skills, he can look like a league-best player. The only question is whether he can have that type of season or not.
Selke Trophy - Nico Hischier
Nico Hischier was a finalist in 2023, when, like many of the Devils, he had the best season of his career and the hockey world started to recognize him as a great two-way center. He’s tailed off in recent years from a defensive standpoint, but he’s still one of the Devils' best players on the defensive end.
There’s a path to Hischier winning the Selke. It starts with a remarkable season from him, one where he bests his 2.9 defensive point shares from 2022-23. Additionally, if the Devils are a top-two or top-three team in the Metropolitan Division, he’ll have a great case.
It’s worth adding that there isn’t a clear-cut favorite to win this award. Usually, it’s Aleksander Barkov, the three-time winner who won it in 2024 and 2025. However, the Florida Panthers center is coming back from a torn ACL, and it’s unclear whether he’ll return to that elite form. Nick Suzuki won it last year, but can he repeat?
Then there are some dark horse names, including Anthony Cirelli and Sam Reinhart. Hischier is among the dark horses who can surprise many in the NHL and win it.
Jack Adams Award - Sheldon Keefe
Some will say that it’s just as likely, if not more likely, that the Devils have a new coach at the end of the season. There’s also a chance a new coach comes in midseason and makes a case for the Jack Adams Award. All this shows how hot the hot seat is for head coach Sheldon Keefe.
At the same time, with all of the pressure on him, Keefe can win this award. This is a prove-it year for Keefe, a season where he can prove he’s a great coach who still has that creative touch that made him a coach in the first place. He can get the most out of a new-look Devils roster and lead this team to a great season.
The only question from an awards perspective is whether it will be a surprise if the Devils are good this season. He can lead them to the playoffs, but it might be expected. That’s why, for Keefe to win the Jack Adams, the Devils might need to finish the season with the best record in the division or top three in the Eastern Conference.
Jim Gregory Award - Sunny Mehta
When Sunny Mehta was hired as the Devils' general manager, he immediately turned heads. He made a handful of moves in the offseason and can make a few more that put him on the ballot. Specifically, a splash at the trade deadline, whether it’s acquiring Connor Hellebuyck or Quinn Hughes, will make it hard to ignore his impact one year into his tenure.
There’s one reason he won’t win this award. It’s voted on by the GMs. The GMs favor two things: one, the executive who makes a big move at the trade deadline, and two, the one they respect. It’s why Jim Nill from the Dallas Stars won it three years in a row.
Mehta is a young GM who doesn’t have the same admiration or respect among the older GMs. Maybe he’ll win the award someday, as will Eric Tulsky, Kyle Dubas, and the other young GMs, but it’s unlikely he will this year.
It’s worth adding that, with all this in mind, there’s a close-to-zero percent chance that Daniel Briere wins it. After the Leo Carlsson offer sheet, GMs around the league despise him.