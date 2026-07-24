A Detailed Look At Devils Prospect Mikaël Diotte's Development

“He is big, he is fast, and he has pretty good vision as well,” Carkner said. “His problem is when things get a little bit too hectic, he goes off the rails and really loses his purpose in the game. He is one where you have to pull him back from himself because he has so much ability, but when things aren't going well for him, whether it is turnovers or misreads on defensive plays, he starts using his ability and skates around, runs around, and tries to hit everyone. It causes chaos for him, his defensive partner, and the team. It ends up hurting him.”