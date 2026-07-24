A Detailed Look At Devils Prospect Mikaël Diotte's Development

On Feb. 17, only one person sat in section 107 of Total Mortgage Arena as the Bridgeport Islanders hosted the Utica Comets.
In a dark suit was 23-year-old Mikaël Diotte, who served as a healthy scratch for the visiting Comets. That night, Utica’s coaching staff deployed a blue line featuring Calen Addison, Dennis Cholowski, Austin Strand, Topias Vilén, Dmitry Osipov, and Ethan Edwards.
Quietly watching his team conclude the opening period, Diotte got up and made his way down the steps into the arena's underbelly, keeping his distance from his teammates, not wanting to be a distraction.
That became routine for the 6-foot-3, 205-pound New Jersey Devils prospect, who found himself watching from above approximately 20 times throughout the 2025-26 campaign.
He completed the season, appearing in 53 games and earning eight points and 44 penalty minutes.
“It is kind of interesting to see how he started out,” Comets assistant coach Matt Carkner told The Hockey News. “He had his struggles. Shoulder surgery last year, and missed basically the entire season, so technically starting this year as a rookie and struggling. That is kind of what you expect from a young prospect who hasn't played in the league. The good thing is (seeing) him slowly reaching each benchmark he set for himself. Becoming a little bit more reliable, a little bit more steady, and just more confident. That is what it takes.”
Described by his teammates as a selfless, team-first player, Diotte made a point of keeping things upbeat whether he was in the lineup or watching from up above. He was often one of the first players in the gym and was always willing to stay late, put in extra work on the ice, or spend additional time studying video.
“It is his attitude and his approach to the game,” Carkner explained. “He wants to learn. He understands where he is and where he has to get to, and that he has to earn the trust of not only the coaches but his teammates.
“I am really happy with the way he approaches it because when he does get taken out, he understands why,” Carkner continued. “He recognizes it, so he is a good self-evaluator. I think that helps him process what he needs to work on during the week in practice. He works hard and is really responsive to seeing his video and really applying it when he gets out there.”
Over the course of the season, Diotte transitioned from a player who often found himself scratched to becoming part of the team’s top defensive pair. The one person who played an instrumental role in that progression was his teammate and veteran defenseman, Colton White.
“White has been unbelievable in helping him along the way as well,” Carkner said. “Working on the emotional side, and keeping him level-headed, not getting too high, too low with mistakes that are made on the ice. I think it really helped Diotte to take the next step and understand that he can help the team, and that is what he did by the end of the season.”
For those who have not yet had the opportunity to watch Diotte, he is the type of player who immediately catches your attention when he steps over the boards. He is not afraid to use his size to his advantage and has a knack for delivering thunderous hits.
It is clear that he is emotionally invested in the game, which can be a strength, but that intensity can also lead to moments of unpredictability that ultimately land him in the stands.
“He is big, he is fast, and he has pretty good vision as well,” Carkner said. “His problem is when things get a little bit too hectic, he goes off the rails and really loses his purpose in the game. He is one where you have to pull him back from himself because he has so much ability, but when things aren't going well for him, whether it is turnovers or misreads on defensive plays, he starts using his ability and skates around, runs around, and tries to hit everyone. It causes chaos for him, his defensive partner, and the team. It ends up hurting him.”
Eventually Utica’s coaching staff realized that White would be the perfect complement to the 23-year-old.
“White is just a real responsible defenseman,” Carkner said. “When he went up to New Jersey, they loved him there because he was really predictable, calmed things down, and did his job to the best of his ability. For us, seeing him being a calming presence down here in the league, you know that you can match him with a defenseman who maybe is a little bit erratic at times, and that he will be able to control that and help calm the game down for him.
“Coaches can say, 'Hey, you are doing this, this, and this, and you have got to calm down,’ but when he hears it from his teammate, 'Hey, just simplify, make that first pass,’ when he hears that from his teammate, I think there is a lot of value in that,” he continued.
As a pair, Diotte and White were on the ice for just one 5-on-5 goal against over the final 15 or so games of the 2025-26 season.
Before signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets, White spoke to The Hockey News about the youngster and his approach to playing with him.
“He has all the tools and is such a great skater, so explosive and strong,” he shared about Diotte. “As for my approach to playing with him, I think I just have to let him go and skate up ice. He plays a little more freestyle than structured, so it was helping him be a little more composed and controlled, but also letting him do his thing and just be there if he needs me.”
The duo ultimately earned the trust of the coaching staff, who felt comfortable deploying them in virtually any situation. White, in particular, was credited with helping Diotte take important steps in his development and find his rhythm and confidence as he headed into the offseason.
“He has got to continue to develop,” Carkner said. “Diotte has the tools and size, and he can skate. He has to work on a lot of things, but that is what every player in this league has to do to reach their ultimate goal. He is a good kid, with a good attitude. Very coachable, and really has a plan on how he approaches each week. It is going to be interesting to see what he can do next year.”
Diotte will return to the Comets blue line along with Edwards and Seamus Casey. Utica will open the 2026-27 season on the road against the Providence Bruins on Oct. 2nd.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.