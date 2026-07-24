Devils Q&A: Cody Glass on Team Depth, New Additions & Lessons Learned

As a team, we started last year, I think, 9-1-0, and then a couple of injuries happened, and it fell off the rails a little bit. I think just finding that consistency, and I think that's where those players coming in (help). You are not going to replace a Jack Hughes, but you need guys to step up, and I think we brought in some guys that can fill a top six role and push us if things go bad. I think that is a big lesson for us, and I think you learn from it. Obviously, it sucks, and you don't want to go through it, but you know that is how winning teams are made.