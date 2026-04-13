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An Era Ends: Devils Retire the Beloved “Jersey” Jersey cover image

An Era Ends: Devils Retire the Beloved “Jersey” Jersey

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils officially retired the “jersey” jersey on Sunday evening.

The team first unveiled the jersey on Nov. 23, 2021, introducing it as their new third option.

Serving as the organization's first-ever third jersey, the black-and-red design not only marked a significant milestone but also highlighted the pride in the state they play in.

To provide further context, the jersey description is below.

“In 2021, the Devils released the organization's first-ever third jersey. Acknowledging the clamoring of fans who have been asking for a primary black jersey for years, the Devils answered with a black-inspired/red-shadowed design that weaves together Jersey pride, Devils history, and the state's professional hockey heritage. In collaboration with the New Jersey Devils, NHL, and adidas, this sweater is reflective of 90 years of New Jersey hockey history, created by the Devils' nearly 40-year legacy, and has been guided by the Hall of Fame goaltender, Martin Brodeur. The sweater is a bold step forward for the Devils brand, aligning with the momentum of a team primed to pivot to a future window of success.”

Earlier this season, offering insights into the jersey’s final season, Jilian Frechette, Chief Marketing Officer of the New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center, spoke with Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News.

"That jersey has been fabulous," Frechette said. "It was the first time in four decades of Devils' hockey that our team ever had an alternate jersey. I designed it with my partner in crime, Martin Brodeur. So it is a special one.”

NEWARK, N.J. -- The 2025-26 season will mark the final season of the New Jersey Devils 'Jersey' Jersey.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.com'Jersey' Jersey Era Coming To An End For Devils NEWARK, N.J. -- The 2025-26 season will mark the final season of the New Jersey Devils 'Jersey' Jersey.&nbsp;

Sunday marked the final game in which the Devils wore the jerseys, closing this chapter. 

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

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