New Jersey Devils
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Anton Silaev’s Rise Complicates Any Devils & Red Wings Edvinsson Trade
He’s the prospect the Red Wings would want if they were trading Simon Edvinsson. The catch is that the Devils won’t want to trade him, certainly not now.
There is a ticking clock for the Detroit Red Wings to trade Simon Edvinsson. The Dec. 1 deadline is when a move must be made, or the pending restricted free agent will sit out the 2026-27 season.
Multiple teams will target Edvinsson, a young defenseman who has already proven to be a shutdown option. The New Jersey Devils are one of those teams, especially since their defense is a weakness and a stay-at-home defenseman would fix the unit.
The problem from the Devils' perspective is the asking price. The Red Wings will likely ask for a top prospect like Anton Silaev in return. That’s not something general manager Sunny Mehta wants to do, especially not based on what Silaev’s shown lately.
The Red Wings Will Target A Defense Prospect
The Dylan Larkin trade provides a framework for Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff’s next trade. They traded their top-line center to the Montreal Canadiens for a few future assets, but the centerpiece was a center prospect, Michael Hage, a standout in college who was arguably the best prospect in the Canadiens system.
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If the Red Wings trade Edvinsson, they’ll want a defenseman to add to the system. They have the center to succeed Larkin and want the defenseman to do the same for Edvinsson, giving them a young core to build around.
The Devils have that prospect to make the trade work. Silaev is 20 years old and ahead of schedule. Moreover, he has a high ceiling. The problem is on the Devils' end with any trade and moving on from a prospect like Silaev.
Silaev Has Moved Into Untouchable Territory
Teams always overvalue their prospects and future assets. Mehta, to his credit, didn’t overvalue them when he acquired Luke Evangelista in the offseason or Connor Hellebuyck earlier in the season. For Hellebuyck specifically, he traded Alexander Command, the 12th pick in the 2026 draft, as part of the package, but it came at the cost of acquiring a star goaltender.
That said, Silaev is entering untouchable territory. He’s made significant progress in his first season with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League and not only looks like he can play in the NHL, but also looks poised to be a problem for opponents.
Silaev is a hard-hitting shutdown defenseman who can deliver a big hit and has the skating to keep up with opponents. He was called up for the Nov. 14 game against the Washington Capitals and already showed he can play at the NHL level and make his presence felt with a few big hits.
Better yet, he’s a cheaper version from a salary cap perspective, playing on an entry-level contract. For Mehta, it doesn’t make sense to acquire and extend a stay-at-home defenseman when they have one from within.
The only pushback is that the Devils can still use a player like Edvinsson, even if Silaev is on the roster soon enough. The defense can use a player like him on their top pair, someone to pair with a scoring defenseman like Luke Hughes.
So, What Type Of Trade Can The Devils Make?
There is a path to acquiring Edvinsson without trading Silaev. The Devils would have to package together multiple prospects and young NHLers instead. Arseny Gritsyuk is a 25-year-old winger who is having a breakout season with eight goals and nine assists, while Lenni Hämeenaho is a 23-year-old winger who can play anywhere in the lineup.
The pushback from the Red Wings side is that both these skaters are wingers. The Red Wings want to build around centers and defensemen, especially after trading away their top-line center and top-pair defenseman. It’s why Mehta would have to package both along with another piece to land Edvinsson.
The other option is for Mehta to use one of the two first-round picks the Devils have in the upcoming draft to make a move. The Devils can flip one in a big trade and Mehta can make the most of it in a trade, especially for a player like Edvinsson. The Devils can put together the best offer if they put Silaev in the deal. However, they won't want to package him in any deal; after all, they didn't when they acquired Hellebuyck.
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