New Jersey Devils
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Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2026 4:04 AMPublished Nov 24, 2026 4:04 AM
With little time to digest the 9-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues, the New Jersey Devils put together a much-needed bounce-back performance and proved they play better when turning the page quickly.
The New Jersey Devils needed a bounce-back performance after arguably their worst game of the season. They had to prove the 9-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 21 was a one-off and avoid their first three-game skid of the season.
The game against the Columbus Blue Jackets wasn’t perfect, and issues from previous games resurfaced. A defensive breakdown in the first period cost them a goal, and the power play failing to score on all three opportunities prevented them from pulling away (even worse, a shorthanded goal allowed the Blue Jackets back into the game late in the second period). Yet, the Devils outplayed their opponent and won 3-2, with Connor Hellebuyck’s 19-save performance standing out.
Taking a step back, the Devils play their best when they can turn the page and quickly rebound. They only had one day off to sit with the rough loss to the Blues and came back strong against the Blue Jackets. When the schedule intensifies, the Devils play their best, especially Hellebuyck, who has proven he’s a workhorse in the net.
Hellebuyck’s Ability To Remain Dominant In The Net
The start against the Blues was one to forget for Hellebuyck. He allowed four goals on six shots and was pulled in the first period. Hellebuyck was eager to get back and look like his dominant self in the net. “That was probably an easy bet that he would be great tonight,” head coach Sheldon Keefe noted after the game.
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While the Blue Jackets had stretches where they didn’t generate many shots on net, and it was reflected in their 21 on the game, they put pressure on Hellebuyck. Late in the game, they had multiple chances to tie the game, especially with Zach Werenski setting up plays at the point.
thehockeynews.comRevisiting The Damon Severson Trade Between The Blue Jackets & DevilsIn the 2023 offseason, the New Jersey Devils traded veteran defenseman Damon Severson to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Now that it’s been a few years, it’s a good time to look back at the move and if there are any lessons from it.
Yet, Hellebuyck shut the door on the Blue Jackets in the 3-2 win. It’s not surprising considering his reputation, but it was a good reminder that with Hellebuyck, the Devils won’t worry about many rough stretches. “He’s a pro. You don’t get to his level with Vezina Trophies and that kind of stuff without the ability to push past a tough start quickly,” Keefe added.
For Hellebuyck, it’s not just the ability to bounce back, but to do so on short rest. The Devils didn’t have much time to prepare for Monday’s game against the Blue Jackets, but he looked sharp from the opening puck drop. “He had a great night, especially after how the last one went; big bounce back for him and the team,” Brenden Dillon noted afterwards. Hellebuyck turned the page quickly, and the Devils particularly played well with little time to digest the 9-6 loss.
The Devils Play Their Best On Short Rest
The loss to the Blues was a hard game to sit on. After a travel day on Sunday, the Devils knew that it was going to be intense on game day. “Between the game the other night and our day off after St. Louis, and then our morning here, it’s probably about as hard as I’ve been on our team,” Keefe noted after the recent win.
The Devils had a quick response, with a strong start setting the tone. The two quick goals gave them a lead and command of the game. They were back at it and looked a lot like the team that’s been at the top of the standings all season.
In the big picture, the Devils are playing better with quicker turnarounds. They had three days between their Nov. 14 win over the Washington Capitals and their 3-2 loss on Nov. 18 to the Montreal Canadiens. They had two days off between their loss to the Canadiens and their loss to the Blues. It’s the quick turnaround that allows them to stick to their game and not overthink or overcomplicate it. With a skilled lineup, the talent can take over the game naturally.
The Devils Have Another Home & Home: Is It Ideal Against The Blue Jackets?
The Devils hosted the Blue Jackets and will head to Columbus to face them on Wednesday to complete the home-and-home series. It’s similar to the home-and-home matchup they had against the Capitals earlier in the month (which they swept nonetheless) and a flashback to the college days for some players.
Is it what the Devils want with the Blue Jackets eager to bounce back? Yes and no. Yes, they have the film fresh in their minds and know their opponents' tendencies. No, they know the Blue Jackets will play better and make adjustments.
“It’s good because you get a sense of what the game is going to be like, but we know we’ve got another game against them in their rink. They’re going to come out hard,” Timo Meier stated after the game.
The Devils got a much-needed win, but they know that they must adjust and work out the issues that were on display. “So we’ll get back to work tomorrow, keep improving, and go there and get points,” Meier added.
The Devils will turn the page and get back to work with another quick turnaround. And with the way they’ve played, there’s plenty of reason for optimism that they’ll have another great game on Wednesday night.
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