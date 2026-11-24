In the big picture, the Devils must close the gap defensively if they want to be a Cup-caliber team. They must use their speed to defend, from chasing down plays to winning loose pucks. “Our biggest strength is our speed, and we have to utilize that to wear teams down, and that’s on the forecheck and backcheck,” Evan Rodrigues noted after the Nov. 20 practice. The speed and skill allow them to bounce back, but they need it to become a consistent part of their success, even on the defensive end.