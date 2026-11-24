New Jersey Devils
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Devils Have Bend But Don’t Break Mentality, Giving Them An Edge This Season
Why is this team different? The Devils will struggle, but they won’t fall apart, and that’s why they can be one of the best teams in the NHL when it’s all said and done.
By American Thanksgiving, most teams know what they are. They know what their identity is and which teams are contenders and which aren’t. The New Jersey Devils are no exception. They know they’ll be a competitive team and in the mix as a Cup contender by the end of the season.
Specifically, the Devils have proven that they’ll bend, but they won’t break. They have their issues. That said, those problems won’t weigh them down, certainly not in the regular season.
The Devils Have Their Flaws & They’ve Become Noticeable Weaknesses
The power play has let the Devils down. They’ve only scored on 19.23% of opportunities and only have one power play goal in their last three games. In the Nov. 23 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the unit nearly cost them, as they failed to score on three opportunities and allowed a shorthanded goal in the 3-2 win.
At this point, the power-play woes are a given. When a team as talented as the Devils struggles on the advantage, it’s an issue they know they’ll have to deal with all season. It comes in part with their style of play, and it’s the cost of having a skilled team that will score highlight goals but overthink plays as well.
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The question for the Devils is whether they’ll just stick with the process or continue tweaking the unit to turn it around. The talent is there, and the power play has had success in the past. They’ve put in the work in practice to improve the unit yet haven’t gotten the results. It’s become a frustrating unit for the Devils because they know it should eventually improve, yet it hasn’t so far.
Along with the power play issues, the defense has also had its lapses. The Devils have had great games defensively, where they’ve shut the other team down and limited high-danger shots. Then there are moments when the defense makes costly mistakes.
The Nov. 21 game against the St. Louis Blues had too many to count, resulting in a 9-6 loss. The Nov. 23 Blue Jackets game had a big one in the first period where the Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce pair misplayed the puck on a rush, which resulted in a goal.
Like the power play, the defensive lapses come with the Devils' style of play. The Devils are fast, exciting, skilled, and play with an aggressive mindset. It’s a risk-reward trade-off that gives them a top-of-the-league offense but results in goals the other way.
It’s also something that comes with having Connor Hellebuyck in the net. The Devils will get overconfident, thinking their goaltender will bail them out when they make mistakes. Hellebuyck will do so for the most part, but this mindset costs them from time to time.
In the big picture, the Devils must close the gap defensively if they want to be a Cup-caliber team. They must use their speed to defend, from chasing down plays to winning loose pucks. “Our biggest strength is our speed, and we have to utilize that to wear teams down, and that’s on the forecheck and backcheck,” Evan Rodrigues noted after the Nov. 20 practice. The speed and skill allow them to bounce back, but they need it to become a consistent part of their success, even on the defensive end.
The Devils Bounce Back After Rough Losses
The Devils are 6-2 following a loss. They haven’t had a three-game losing streak yet either. They’ll have a rough game here or there, but they won’t let it get to them. Instead, the Devils bounce back and play better the next time around.
It’s a credit to the culture the Devils have established. While the core is the same as previous seasons, it’s a year older, and they’ve become leaders in the room. Likewise, the veterans who were brought in this offseason have set a new standard, whether it’s Rodrigues or Brenden Dillon, who is playing his third season with the team but was brought in as a veteran presence to guide the younger players.
The veterans allow the message to come from the players and not the coaching staff. The players enter a game following a loss knowing they must play better. Even within games, they’ll be the ones making the adjustments. "Period to period we get in here, we're obviously able to regroup and chat about a little bit,” Dillon stated after the Nov. 23 win.
A rough loss is often followed up with a get-right game. They needed a bounce-back after a 9-6 loss to the Blues. “Collectively, we understood that was not us, that wasn’t good enough,” Brenden Dillon stated after the 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The Lineup Flexibility Helps Them Rebound
Before Monday’s games, head coach Sheldon Keefe put the forward lines in a blender. “I felt the need for our forwards to switch up,” Keefe stated after the game. It’s usually tough for a team to adjust to significant changes, but the Devils saw it as a wake-up call. They also saw it as a chance to prove that they have flexibility and can still play well regardless of the combinations.
The benefit is that many of the forwards can play anywhere in the lineup. Connor Brown usually plays a checking role, but he played alongside Jack Hughes. Luke Evangelista can play on the same line as Amadeus Lombardi and Rodrigues and give the Devils a checking presence. The depth forwards can play top-six roles and vice versa.
“A lot of it comes down to communication,” Brown noted after scoring a goal and adding an assist against the Blue Jackets. He’s played alongside Hughes before and quickly adapted to become a scoring threat.
The Devils can roll with a different lineup after a rough game two. It gives them a new look that is tough to prepare for. It also prevents them from falling into slumps because they will still put together strong performances with significant changes. The Devils kept the same lineup for multiple weeks, but in a long season, changes are needed, and they are prepared to handle them.
With Hellebuyck, The Devils Won’t Fall Into Many, Or Any Slumps
The Devils have been a much-improved team since acquiring Hellebuyck, which is a given considering they added a world-class goaltender to an already talented team. Goaltending was always the weak link, and now they have stability in the net.
They might lose a game here or there, but can bounce back with the help of Hellebuyck. He doesn’t have many bad starts in a row, and after allowing four goals on six shots, it seemed like a rebound performance was all but a certainty. “That was probably an easy bet that he would be great tonight,” Keefe added.
Great goaltending raises the floor for a team. Even if the Devils were a weak team, they’d be propped up by Hellebuyck. They aren’t a weak team and instead are a talented group and with Hellebuyck, they can move past rough games easily. “He’s a pro. You don’t get to his level with Vezina Trophies and that kind of stuff without the ability to push past a tough start quickly,” Keefe added.
The Devils have bent plenty of times. They’ve had rough losses and wake-up calls. However, they haven’t fallen into any slumps, as they have in previous seasons. This season, it’s unlikely they will because of how the team is built, especially with Hellebuyck in the net and playing at a high level. Instead, they look poised to remain a top team all season, right up there with the best in the Eastern Conference.
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