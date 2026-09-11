Anton Silaev Headlines New Jersey Devils Rookie Camp Roster
It will be a busy day at Prudential Center in Newark as the New Jersey Devils’ rookies report for training camp.
Players arrived Friday morning for medicals, testing, photographs, and meetings as preparations begin for the 2026-27 season.
Rookie camp will run through Tuesday, with the team’s veterans scheduled to report Wednesday.
The rookie roster is as follows:
The roster is headlined by defenseman Anton Silaev, who was selected 10th overall by the Devils in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Earlier this summer, his agent spoke to The Hockey News about the task ahead of the rookie, who has never played more than 63 games in a single hockey season.
“It is 84 games that you have to play 100% every night, every period, every shift,” he shared. “I would say the first 10 games, you play on your emotions because you are in a new league, and everything is different and new.
“After those 10 games, it becomes routine, and you have to have the desire to come to the hockey rink and be ready for practice and for the game. It is very important,” he continued. “This is the stuff we explain to him, and he knows. There is a bunch of work to do.”
The team will hold its first on-ice session Saturday morning. On Sunday the Devils will host the New York Islanders at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House for a rookie-game series that will conclude with a second game on Tuesday at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, NY.
Stay tuned for interviews with players and Utica Comets head coach Ryan Parent.
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