Emptying The Devils Notebook: 9 Things You May Have Missed

“In the locker room, he is a vocal guy, adding one more leadership voice in there to settle things down if it is not going great. I think everybody should be pissed off. I know he is, for sure, with how things have played out. I think for him and me, we signed here at the same time, hoping and wanting to be a part of something special. Unfortunately, we lost out in the first round last year and then this year to not even be in the playoffs. Those are chips on both of our shoulders, and we are going to look forward to getting better next year.”