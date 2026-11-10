Connor Hellebuyck Opens Up On Why He Asked For A Trade From The Winnipeg Jets

New Jersey Devils
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Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2026 10:48 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 10:48 PM
The former Jets goalie broke his silence ahead of return to Winnipeg, revealing how escalating personal threats and a shifting post-Olympic landscape forced a difficult choice to prioritize his family’s safety and request a trade to the New Jersey Devils.
Connor Hellebuyck spoke to reporters in Winnipeg ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets, where he revealed why he asked for a trade this past summer.
In a 22-minute news conference at Canada Life Centre, which was broadcast on NJD.tv and the Devils YouTube channel (the full video is linked below), the New Jersey Devils goalie spoke on his controversial decision to leave the Jets.
Hellebuyck Puts His Family First
When Hellebuyck signed his eight-year contract with the Jets in the 2023 off-season, he mentioned that he was looking forward to being a “Jet for life.”
That obviously changed. But Hellebuyck's view of the city remains the same.
“The love I have for the city and the connection I’ve had with the fans,” said Hellebuyck. “I’ve had all of my career accomplishments here, and I don’t want to change any of that."
When he signed his massive contract, Hellebuyck didn’t expect his life — or his family's life — to endure what it did following a gold-medal win at the 2026 Olympics in 2026. While Hellebuyck did not go into details, he said the abuse he and his family received crossed a line.
“It was more than online death threats,” he said. “I needed to be a good husband and father and do what’s best for my family, and my career to that extent."
Eventually, finishing his career in Winnipeg was something he was not prepared to do.
“I don’t want to try to ruin the relationship I have with the city because I’m not going to judge a few moments or I’m not going to project a few moments on the entire city,” he said.
Hellebuyck & The Jets Changed Following The Olympics
When asked how the Olympics changed public perception of him, Hellebuyck was honest about what it was like to be an American-born player living and playing in Canada.
“I’d be lying to you if I said my life hasn’t changed since the Olympics, because it has in a very big way,” Hellebuyck said of him winning gold, which also led to him receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian honor in the United States— from U.S. President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address.
Likewise, the Jets were a different team when he returned from the Olympics. Winnipeg, which had won the Presidents' Trophy as the best regular season team in 2024-25, missed the playoff last season. There was no guarantee that they wouldn't miss again this year.
Meanwhile, the Devils are a team that has all the tools to be a Stanley Cup contender.
“You look for the skill and the scoring; they have it, and you look for some size on the backend, which they have,” Hellebuyck said in his introductory press conference with the Devils.
Hellebuyck knows time is running out for him to win a Cup, the one trophy that has eluded him over his Hall of Fame-worthy career..
The Devils are entering their contention window while the Jets are exiting theirs. Moreover, in recent seasons, the Jets have pivoted to a younger roster, notably with Nikolaj Ehlers leaving in free agency while turning to prospects for big roles on the NHL roster. The Devils, meanwhile, added talent in the offseason and are making a push to contend.
“You just look for an organization that’s willing to do whatever it takes, and I think that have that as well,” Hellebuyck had said in his introductory presser.
The Jets are in a different position now than they were when he signed his extension. Likewise, the environment around Hellebuyck has changed both on and off the ice, with his family being a priority.
Why Hellebuyck Won’t Start Against The Jets
The unanswered question following his presser on Tuesday was why he wasn’t in the starting net against the Jets.
“I felt it was my duty to play in this game,” Hellebuyck said. “Just facing the music and seeing the reaction; it would be nice, but it’s out of my hands.”
The decision was made by the Devils, specifically the front office. On Sunday, GM Sunny Mehta released a statement on why Hellebuyck would not be starting against his former team. Instead, Jake Allen will get the nod on Tuesday night.
“They handle business differently than I’m used to,” Hellebuyck said. "I left that conversation understanding where they’re at and why they’re making their decision, and I respect that."
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