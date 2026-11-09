Opinion: Devils Decision To Not Start Hellebuyck Is Mehta’s First Mistake

Mehta wants to save Hellebuyck to give the Devils a better chance of winning, presumably at the end of the season. The Devils want him starting games against the division. “From our end of it, he’s playing his third game in six nights; he’s been at this for less than two weeks, and then after we finish this road game against Winnipeg, we go home with two big divisional games waiting for us,” head coach Sheldon Keefe noted to the media after the win over the Maple Leafs.