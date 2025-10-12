Devils Call Up Forward & Place Another On IR

The New Jersey Devils have announced that they have recalled forward Brian Halonen from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Utica Comets.

In addition, the Devils shared that they have placed forward Evgenii Dadonov on injured reserve.

Dadonov, 36, was injured during the Devils' Oct. 9 matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. During that contest. Dadonov recorded two shots in 9:32 of ice time and 14 shots.

The Devils signed Dadonov this off-season to a one-year contract. This was after the veteran winger recorded 20 goals and 40 points in 80 games during the 2024-25 season with the Dallas Stars.

Halonen has played in two games this season with the Comets, where he has recorded one goal, two penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating. The 6-foot winger appeared in two games last season with the Devils, where he was held off the scoresheet. He also had 27 goals and 40 points in 62 games with the Comets during the 2024-25 season.