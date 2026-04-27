Devils GM Opens Dialogue with Nico Hischier’s Agent

It was only six days ago that the New Jersey Devils introduced Sunny Mehta as their sixth general manager in team history. Throughout his 38-minute press conference, the 48-year-old Wyckoff, New Jersey native hit all the right chords, making the perfect first impression.
“I am extremely optimistic about this team,” he said. “We have a lot of talented players, and I really, truly believe that these talented players are about to hit an inflection point and get over that hurdle. It is my job to make sure that this roster is consistently flush with the necessary amount of talent to be a championship team.”
Officially taking over the reins on April 20, Mehta has a laundry list of items that require his attention, which began with an evaluation of all players and staff. Close to the top of that list is figuring out the future of his captain, Nico Hischier.
The 27-year-old is eligible to sign an extension with the team on July 1st and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.
On Monday, The Hockey News learned that an introductory phone call between Mehta and Hischier’s agent had already taken place, and there will be “more to come.”
The Swiss center was drafted by New Jersey first overall in 2017. He has appeared in 609 career games as a Devil and has 488 points. He is coming off a season where he collected 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) in 82 games.
In speaking with Hischier, whether it was September of 2025 or May 2026, he continues to have his sights set on one thing: “The ultimate goal for me is to win a Cup in New Jersey.”
A vision he shares with his new general manager, who won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships as the assistant general manager of the Florida Panthers.
“What drives me most is there's obviously just no better feeling than lifting that Stanley Cup. It's indescribable.”
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