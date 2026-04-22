The Mehta Method: One Way Sunny Mehta Will Reshape The Devils

“It is funny” Mehta said. “Florida got a lot of ink for warm weather and low taxes and all that, and I look at New Jersey, and I am just like, this is a place to be a destination franchise. One thing I think a lot of people don’t think about is travel. We have three teams that we play multiple times a year that are a bus ride. We have got seven or eight teams that we play that are less than an hour flight.