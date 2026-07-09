Devils May Have Found Gem In Forward Amadeus Lombardi

The New Jersey Devils may have found a gem in forward Amadeus Lombardi.
The New Jersey Devils made a handful of small moves that come off as AHL transactions when you look at them from a bird’s-eye view. However, one of those moves could be a hidden gem for Sunny Mehta and his staff in year one of their operation.
Before the 2026 NHL Draft, New Jersey sent a 4th-round pick (108th overall) to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Amadeus Lombardi. This is a player who could turn out to be an AHL-lifer, or he could make Mehta look like a genius right away.
At 23 years old, Lombardi is only scratching the surface of his potential in pro hockey. His first year with the Grand Rapids Griffins saw him learn how to play at the AHL level. He wasn’t an outstanding rookie point producer as he had 26 points in 70 games to open his career, but there were developing tools at work.
Over the next two seasons, Lombardi took a big step. He had 82 points in 91 games during that stretch. A little bit of bad injury luck plagued him at times, but he is ready for a fresh start in a new organization.
Scouts love Lombardi's game, and they always have. He's a bit undersized, but there is no denying the offensive output he is capable of displaying if he is on the ice healthy.
The Utica Comets need to have a competitive AHL team. Sunny Mehta proved his belief in that with all of the transactions that have been made for them so far this summer.
At worst, Lombardi can be a contributor there, but the expectation is that his chance at the NHL level will come too. It's up to him to take advantage of it.
Lombardi is a versatile forward when it comes to his position, but he likely won't ever play center at the NHL level with the New Jersey Devils. They are too deep to ever think of giving him a spot there, but eight wing spots could be had with the right progression in his game.
Is it possible that Lombardi sticks to being a top-of-the-line AHL player? It sure is. The Devils didn't give up much to get him, so the risk is outweighed by the potential reward.
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