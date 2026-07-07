Utica Comets Offseason Tracker: Every Move in a Massive Roster Overhaul

“When I got here and talked it through, even with ownership, David Blitzer and I talked about what are some of the things we really want to focus on,” Mehta said during his media availability on July 2nd. “He himself brought up Utica also. That needs to be something that we make more of a priority, that we think more about in terms of both not just the success of that organization in terms of wins and losses, but just also in terms of player development.