Devils Needed Their Defense To Give Them Life & Their Scoring Will All Season

With the offense struggling, the Devils got a spark from their blue line in a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers. They’ll need that offense all season from them all season.
The New Jersey Devils ran into a good goaltender in their opening night game. The Philadelphia Flyers backup, Joseph Woll, looked a lot like a number-one starter, stopping 41 of the 44 shots he faced, including 14 in the first period.
The Devils needed a spark to get the offense going. They got it from the defensemen. Dougie Hamilton fired a shot through an Anthony Mantha screen that got the Devils on the board. Then, Luke Hughes tied the game up late in the third period with a wrist shot that zipped past the Flyers' goaltender.
“That's the kind of game it was,” head coach Sheldon Keefe noted after the game. The Devils knew goals were going to be hard to come by. “So, you have to kind of shoot your way through,” Keefe added.
The two players who entered this season with a lot to prove fueled the victory. Yes, Jack Hughes scored the game-winner in overtime, as he tends to do in three-on-three play. However, it was the defensemen who gave the offense life and changed the complexion of the game.
Hughes & Hamilton Joining The Offense
Both Hughes and Hamilton are the two-way defensemen on the Devils. While Jonas Seigenthaler, Brett Pesce, and Brenden Dillon are the stay-at-home options, they are the ones who can open things up from the point. And in a game where goals are hard to come by, they needed to give the Devils a goal or two.
The surprise is that they joined the rush and played deep into the offensive zone. While it’s something the fans expect, it’s not something that has always resulted in success. In the opening night game, Hamilton took on an aggressive role and generated extra shots on net. Likewise, Hughes was constantly pinching in on plays and looking for the open look, which he got late in the game.
"They're going to be up in the play, and both of them are going to be challenging, having great years and pushing that whole D-Core," Jack Hughes stated after the game, adding, "So, they should be in the rush like that all year and giving us offense."
This approach only works when the defensemen are willing to skate back and defend. They must break up scoring chances the other way to not only shut down the opposition but also help themselves out on the other end. Hughes played noticeably better on the defensive end. It allowed him to force turnovers but also bring the puck up the ice to set up the offense.
A big part of the Devils' success is that extra layer of offense. They know the goals are coming from their top line, but the depth forwards stepping up and the defensemen scoring make all the difference. It’s what fueled an opening night victory over a Flyers team they’ll likely be in a fight with for position in the standings.
The Devils Need A Big Year From Both Their Scoring Defensemen
Heading into the season, the defense was a question mark. Specifically, how would the defense pairings look, and would Hughes and Hamilton make an impact offensively? Hughes is still young and learning the position, while Hamilton is a veteran hoping he can prove he still has that elite play in him.
The defense specifically goes as that duo does. Both defensemen delivered on opening night and are expected to do so throughout the season. It’s what gives the Devils an edge against teams like the Flyers, who, ironically, also found offense from the point in the latest game. Their division has plenty of talented forward groups, but what will separate teams like the Devils from the pack is their blue line, or those extra goals.
For Hamilton, his goal was a reminder of what he can still bring to the blue line. He still has that talent to make a difference and time to prove that the contract he signed in the 2021 offseason was worth it. For Hughes, it’s about showing that he can be the defenseman to build around. While many fans are impatiently waiting for his brother Quinn Hughes to join the team and be the scoring defenseman, he can be their go-to and carry them if needed.
The Devils entered the opening night game with plenty of anticipation. What would they look like with all the new faces and a revamped roster? The answer, at least for now, is that they are better, but not because of the offseason upgrade per se. Rather, it’s because of their scoring defensemen making an impact, whether it’s Hughes taking a step forward as a young player or Hamilton finally putting together a great season with the Devils.