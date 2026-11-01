Devils Notebook: Larkin Sweepstakes, A Goal Scoring Chase, & More

The Devils traded Rémi Poirier to the Capitals for a seventh-round pick. With the Hellebuyck acquisition, there wasn’t a path for Poirier on the NHL roster, and a trade gives him a chance to start on the Capitals. The big thing for the Devils is that Mehta claimed him off waivers and managed to add a draft pick at the end of the day. It’s another future piece he’s adding that he can eventually use to make another trade, which would surprise nobody if he did.