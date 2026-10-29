Devils Can Make A Red Wings Larkin Trade Work If Mehta Puts It Over The Finish Line

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 29, 2026 7:04 PMPublished Oct 29, 2026 7:04 PM
Updated Oct 29, 2026 7:08 PM
The Detroit Red Wings look poised to end the trade saga with Larkin. Can the Devils make a trade happen, and what are the obstacles in their way?
It looks like the Dylan Larkin trade saga is coming to an end. The Detroit Red Wings center is being held out of the lineup and is sitting out until the team finalizes a deal. The question isn’t if he’ll be dealt, rather, what team will make the right offer.
The New Jersey Devils are one of the teams linked to a Larkin deal, who has a no-trade clause and has them on his list of teams he’s willing to join. The Devils made the headlines last week when they acquired Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets, and it’s easy to think that they are looking to assemble a USA Olympic team of sorts.
With Jack Hughes, Hellebuyck, and Larkin, they’ll have a head start to possibly sign Quinn Hughes in the summer. Plus, their general manager, Sunny Mehta, has noted that he’s never done building and is willing to do what it takes to turn the Devils into a contender. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he gets the deal over the finish line.
What Would A Larkin Offer Look Like?
The question for the Red Wings and their GM Shawn Horcoff is whether they are looking to retool or rebuild. The Jets asked for a return from the Devils that gives them both options, with young NHLers, a prospect, and draft picks. The Red Wings can ask for something similar, albeit with fewer pieces going the other way since Larkin isn’t the same caliber player as Hellebuyck.
The Devils have young NHLers to make a trade happen. Arseny Gritsyuk is the type of player they would trade, but considering he has six goals and four assists in 13 games, Mehta will be hesitant to move him. Instead, the players the Devils might offer are in the bottom six, although they aren’t as intriguing for the Red Wings.
As for prospects, the big one for the Red Wings to target is Anton Silaev. He’s a big shutdown defenseman who is poised to be a high-impact player at the NHL level but still needs time to develop. The Red Wings would want him not only as a future building block but also as a replacement down the line for Simon Edvinsson, who is also at odds with the team and prefers a trade.
The other plus from the Devils' side of things is that they have two first-round picks in the 2027 draft. They can use one in a Larkin package and keep the other for another deal, or just give both to the Red Wings if they are more inclined to rebuild.
Ultimately, the Devils have the pieces. While they won’t outbid teams like the Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, and Washington Capitals- three teams that can send the Red Wings a young center in return- they can give the Red Wings a fair return, or at least one that they are looking for.
Can Mehta Make It Happen? Does He Want To?
“We’re never done. We’re never done,” Mehta stated during the Hellebuyck introductory press conference. The Devils GM proved early on in his tenure that he’s willing to be aggressive and make a handful of moves to improve the roster, and it showed with his offseason trades. The latest blockbuster confirms he’s willing to make any deal to get the Devils over the hump.
Even without a deep farm system, Mehta has enough to convince the Red Wings if needed. The question is whether Larkin is the player worth emptying the bank to acquire. If there’s another blockbuster move on the table, is it worth it for Mehta to use some of the assets on Larkin?
The other question is whether Mehta wants to add Larkin to the Devils in general. The two-way top-six center on a playoff-caliber team can take it to another level, as he did with the USA Olympic team. However, the Devils already have two top-six centers to build around, which creates a logjam.
Why The Devils Want To Add Larkin
Larkin doesn’t check off many boxes for the Devils. However, he’s a center who can take their team to the next level. He’s one of those players who does it all, as a two-way player with a mix of speed, skill, and defensive play, allowing him to be an impactful player in any situation. Plus, he can move to the wing when needed and create matchup problems for the opposition.
In the Devils case, they want Larkin because of the matchups they can have with him in the lineup. In a playoff series, he can center the third line to further strengthen the forward depth, or move to the Hughes or Hischier line and add another layer of skill that teams can’t defend.
Plus, adding Larkin puts another star in the lineup and gives the Devils more versatility and the ability to withstand an injury. In the past, the Devils have struggled when one of their top players goes down. Larkin softens the blow.
It’s also valuable to have as many elite players in the lineup as possible. The Florida Panthers were successful because multiple players could have a hot streak and take over a game. The recent winners were built the same way, sometimes with a third line that could go up against the opposing team’s top lines. It’s why this is a move Mehta can make to take this team to another level.
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