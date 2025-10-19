Devils Off-Season Move Already Looking Good

The New Jersey Devils brought in a handful of new players this off-season. Among their most notable newcomers was Connor Brown, as the Devils signed him to a four-year, $12 million contract in free agency.

The Devils brought in Brown with the hope that he would provide them with more secondary offensive production. It is understandable, as the 31-year-old winger has provided just that throughout most of his 11-year NHL career. This includes this past season with the Edmonton Oilers, as he posted 13 goals, 17 assists, and 30 points in 82 games.

Now, early on in the season, it is clear that the decision to sign Brown is already looking like a very good one for the Devils.

Brown has played in five games so far with the Devils, where he has recorded three goals, six blocks, and a plus-1 rating. Overall, the veteran forward is certainly giving the Devils some solid offense early on this campaign, and they have benefited from it.

Brown's best game of the season so far was when he scored two goals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 11. He also scored against the Oilers on Oct. 18, so there is no question that he is stepping up for the Devils.

It will now be interesting to see how Brown builds on his solid start with the Devils from here.