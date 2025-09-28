Devils Place Forward On Waivers

The New Jersey Devils have made a roster move, as they have placed forward Ryan Schmelzer on waivers.

Schmelzer appeared in 72 games this past season with the Utica Comets as their captain, where he recorded 23 goals, 21 assists, 44 points, and a minus-7 rating.

Schmelzer has yet to make his NHL debut, but he has had a long AHL career split between the Binghamton Devils and Comets. In 409 career AHL games over seven seasons, he has recorded 88 goals, 130 assists, 218 points, and a plus-18 rating.

Schmelzer is now expected to be a key part of the Comets' roster yet again this season once he clears waivers. It will be interesting to see what kind of year the 32-year-old puts together from here.