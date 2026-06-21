Devils Q&A: Jake Allen Discusses Fatherhood, Balancing Hockey & Family

It is really hard to do, especially when you have different situations in your career and you are in your season, but really you try to leave it all here (at the rink). I spend four or five hours here a day. That is plenty, and it should be enough to do your work, your mental work, and everything you need to do, and just leave it here. Trust me, when I go home, I don't have a whole lot of time to think about hockey. It's time to go to school; you have activities after school, you are making dinner, doing this, and doing that. It is more about keeping the hockey where the hockey is supposed to be, and at home, you are supposed to just be dad.