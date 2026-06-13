EXCLUSIVE: David Clarkson On Finding Purpose After Retirement & The Lasting Influence Of The Devils Culture

“When you are working with these kids, it is always trying to explain the why,” Clarkson said. “Today’s generation, they need to know the why. I talk to people, and they say, ‘Oh, this generation doesn’t work as hard, they don't do these things.’ They really do; it's just they have to know you care about them first. I really had to dig deep, look at myself, look through my struggles and look through experiences I had and what type of coach I wanted to be. It is more about the relationship with the kids. Not every kid is going to always love you or always do things, but if they know that your why is the right why, I think you get a better product out of them.”