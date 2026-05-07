Devils’ Star Jack Hughes Will Not Play for Team USA at 2026 World Championships

After netting the golden goal for USA's historic Olympic victory, Jack Hughes opts out of the 2026 World Championships.
New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes will not be playing for Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, which will take place in Zurich, Switzerland, from May 15 to May 31, 2026.
The 24-year-old center not only represented his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics, but also scored the golden goal. It marked the United States’ first gold medal in men’s hockey since the Miracle on Ice in 1980.
At exit interviews on April 15, Hughes was noncommittal when asked whether he would participate in the upcoming tournament.
Limited to 61 games due to injuries, Hughes recorded 77 points, including 27 goals. He concluded the 2025-26 season with five points in his last five games. His 50 assists led the team.
Several of his teammates will be participating in the tournament, including Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Paul Cotter. On April 23, the Devils announced that their equipment manager, Chris Scoppetto, will be joining Team USA’s staff.
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