Devils Superstar Is Heating Up Big Time

The New Jersey Devils are having themselves a strong start to the 2025-26 season. After losing their first game of the year to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Devils have responded by winning each of their last four games. This includes beating the Florida Panthers by a 3-1 final score on Oct. 16 and the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Oct. 18.

Devils superstar Jack Hughes has undoubtedly made a major impact for the Devils during their winning streak, as the 24-year-old center is heating right now. The 2019 first-overall pick is currently sporting a three-game point streak, where he has three goals and two assists over that span. This includes him scoring twice and recorded an assist in the Devils' most recent contest against the Oilers.

The Devils are a very hard team to beat when Hughes is on his game offensively, and he certainly is right now. The star forward will now be looking to keep this kind of play up when the Devils face the Toronto Maple Leafs in their next game on Oct. 21.

In five games so far this season, Hughes has recorded three goals, three assists, and six points. This is after he had 27 goals, 43 assists, 70 points, and a plus-12 rating in 62 games this past season.