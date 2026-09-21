Do The Devils Have Another Move Up Their Sleeves?

It’s unlikely, but maybe the Devils make the most of some uncertainty around the league and make a splash to upgrade an already upgraded roster.
With the training camp and preseason underway, the New Jersey Devils roster, for the most part, is set. Sure, there are a few decisions to make, with some players eager to carve out roles on the NHL roster, but they aren’t adding to the group, at least not now.
That said, the NHL is in a different place than it was previously. Since the Leo Carlsson offer sheet, teams operate differently. Anyone who has a restricted free agent on their roster has their head on a swivel. Anyone who doesn’t but has room on their roster suddenly looks like a vulture ready to swoop in and grab an elite player. For the Devils, specifically, general manager Sunny Mehta, there’s still time to make a splash and take this roster up another notch.
The Trade Targets
There are star players around the league who are frustrated and asking for trades. It’s given their teams headaches they want to get out of. The Ottawa Senators got out of their way when they traded Brady Tkachuk, and many teams are hopeful to do the same once the season begins.
The Connor Hellebuyck news is the latest, with the star goaltender holding out of training camp and the Winnipeg Jets suspending him because of it. He’s the player multiple teams are eager to acquire, and the Devils are no exception. Hellebuyck not only addresses a need, but he also changes their outlook for the season.
The Dylan Larkin trade request is also fascinating because he joined the team for training camp but is now dealing with an injury. He’s an under-the-radar player for the Devils to watch, someone who can take the forward unit to another level.
Then there’s Quinn Hughes, who is the player everyone is wondering about. The season is around the corner, and the Minnesota Wild haven’t extended him, indicating that the 2024 Norris Trophy winner is heading towards free agency. The Devils can wait to sign him, or if they are putting together a great season, they can see it as a chance to grab him now for a run at the Cup.
The Under-The-Radar Signings
The RFAs have become an intriguing option for GMs around the league. Since the Carlsson offer sheet, anyone can make a move and potentially acquire an elite player if the team isn’t willing to match.
There are two big-name defensemen without contracts heading into this season. Alexander Nikishin is a young defenseman who has the talent to be great in the NHL, yet the Carolina Hurricanes haven’t signed him. Simon Edvisson is a building block on the Detroit Red Wings blue line whom interim GM Shawn Horcoff must sign, considering the tough offseason the team has already gone through.
Edvinsson is the defenseman the Devils can target. Yes, he’ll come with a cost, but Mehta can make the most of a Red Wings situation where they must match and manage their salary cap because of it. And if the Red Wings let Edvinsson walk, the Devils add another young defenseman to build around, someone who can step up in the defensive end as well.
Making The Most Of The Blue Jackets Chaos
The latest reports out of Columbus are that they aren’t close to a contract agreement with Adam Fantilli. He’s one of the elite young scorers in the NHL who someone will give an offer sheet to. Fantilli is a big hit against the cap, but he’s someone the Devils should keep an eye on because of his talent and upside.
There’s also doubt about Kirill Marchenko and whether he wants to remain with the Blue Jackets after his contract expires. That’s why the Devils should consider adding him, even as a rental, for another boost to the forward unit.
It’s unlikely the Devils will acquire a player from the Blue Jackets before the season begins. However, they can target some of their players early on, especially if the Blue Jackets struggle to start the season.
It's not exclusive to the Blue Jackets either. The Devils will keep tabs on multiple teams once the season gets underway, whether it's the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, or Vancouver Canucks, all of whom can struggle early on and lean into rebuilds.