Do The Devils Have Another Move Up Their Sleeves?

That said, the NHL is in a different place than it was previously. Since the Leo Carlsson offer sheet, teams operate differently. Anyone who has a restricted free agent on their roster has their head on a swivel. Anyone who doesn’t but has room on their roster suddenly looks like a vulture ready to swoop in and grab an elite player. For the Devils, specifically, general manager Sunny Mehta, there’s still time to make a splash and take this roster up another notch.