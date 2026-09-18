Devils Should Consider Acquiring Red Wings Dylan Larkin At Some Point

It’s unlikely that the Detroit Red Wings will trade him before the season begins. That said, if there’s a chance to add the center to the New Jersey Devils' lineup, they must consider it.
The hot trade summer moved into a trade watch with training camps getting underway. Connor Hellebuyck is holding out of training camp, while Dylan Larkin reported to camp after requesting a trade this offseason.
Larkin is on the Detroit Red Wings for now, and it seems like a trade won’t happen from now until the season begins. That said, some teams must keep an eye out for the center, who can move the needle on a great team. The New Jersey Devils are one of those teams.
The Obstacles To Acquire Larkin
Along with a frustrated captain, the Red Wings lack a general manager. Specifically, they have an interim GM, with Shawn Horcoff taking over for Steve Yzerman. Horcoff is the interim GM, and it’s doubtful he will make a consequential move like a Larkin trade.
Larkin also has a no-trade clause and can choose where he plays. At first, the assumption was that he would only play for one team, and the Red Wings would get the short end of the stick in a trade. With both sides at a stalemate, it’s more likely he opens up the list, but it won’t be to any team. Instead, for a player who has yet to make the playoffs in his career, he’s looking to go to a contender.
From the Devils' perspective, they must hope a few things fall in their favor. They must have a great season, a strong start that convinces Larkin and general manager Sunny Mehta that this team can go on a playoff run. The Red Wings also must have confidence in a new front office, whether that means Horcoff is given the green light to make a trade or they hire a GM at some point this season. Plus, the Devils must make the best offer, which they can do, but it comes with a cost: at least two young players and maybe one of their first-round picks.
It’s not wild to see the Red Wings name a permanent GM a few weeks or months into the season, either. At some point, they need someone to call the shots and make big moves. Last season, the Buffalo Sabres made a GM change midseason to shift their focus and identity, and the Red Wings might do the same.
Why The Devils Should Add Larkin
At first, it seems like a move that doesn’t make sense. The Devils want an elite goaltender like Hellebuyck or a top-pair defenseman like Quinn Hughes. With Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier centering the top two lines, they don’t need another top-six center.
However, adding Larkin gives the Devils flexibility. Even if he’s centering a third line, the Devils suddenly have a forward unit that comes at teams in waves, much like the one the Florida Panthers had when they won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. Likewise, Larkin can always move up in the lineup, which helps compensate for injuries or allow Sheldon Keefe to move Hughes to the wing for a skilled top line.
It’s also worth considering what Larkin brings to the lineup. He’s not a top-10 center in the NHL. Some don’t consider him top-20. However, many scouts have admired his ability to do it all. He brings a little bit of everything to the lineup: scoring, playmaking, speed, physicality, and defense.
For the Devils, they can use a player who does that in their forward unit. It’s an overlooked weakness for their forward unit, one that Mehta wanted to address this summer by adding versatile skaters. Larkin can pivot and play to any type of game, especially when he has the help around him.
Why Adding Larkin To A Playoff Team Works?
Many casual hockey fans will look at Larkin and wonder why he’s a valuable player. How good is he when he can’t lead his team to the playoffs? After all, he was in Detroit for 11 seasons, and by the end, it was clear that he isn’t the best player on a playoff team; rather, a good player on an average team.
The counterargument is that Larkin does a lot once a team makes the playoffs. His skills translate to playoff hockey, and for the Devils, adding a player like him to their lineup for a playoff run goes a long way.
Larkin proved his worth at the 2026 Olympics. On the USA Olympic team, he was one of the team’s best players and played at another level- someone who kicked things up a notch when the games mattered. The same is expected of him when he’s in the playoffs, whenever and wherever that is.
Another plus for the Devils is that if they can pull off a Larkin trade, they bring Quinn Hughes one step closer as well. The Minnesota Wild are eagerly pursuing Larkin, hoping a top-line center convinces their top-pair defenseman to stay. The Devils landing him would swing the momentum in their favor.