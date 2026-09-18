Devils Should Consider Acquiring Red Wings Dylan Larkin At Some Point

From the Devils' perspective, they must hope a few things fall in their favor. They must have a great season, a strong start that convinces Larkin and general manager Sunny Mehta that this team can go on a playoff run. The Red Wings also must have confidence in a new front office, whether that means Horcoff is given the green light to make a trade or they hire a GM at some point this season. Plus, the Devils must make the best offer, which they can do, but it comes with a cost: at least two young players and maybe one of their first-round picks.