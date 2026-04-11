Everything You Need To Know About Jersey Appreciation Night

The 2025-26 season is coming to an end, with the New Jersey Devils playing their final home game at Prudential Center on Sunday against the Ottawa Senators.
Nico Daws, who was called up from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League on Friday, will start. It is his second game for the Devils this season, after earning a win back in October against the Minnesota Wild. His Comets teammate, defenseman Topias Vilén, will make his NHL debut.
Below is everything fans need to know:
- Fan Fest will kick off at 4:00 PM on Championship Plaza, located at the corner of Mulberry and Edison Street. It will feature samplings from both Athletic Brewing and Goya, face painters, music from Sean Patrick & the Alibis, the Devils Experience Mobile Tour, “NJ’s Ride” - a mobile esports fan experience, and food from Shore Good Eats. Fans can also visit the Verizon Live screen-printing activation, where they can choose from four exclusive t-shirt designs printed on-site. All attendees are welcome to participate, and shirts are available while supplies last. Verizon customers will also receive a complimentary, custom-printed tote bag as a special thank-you.
- The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a “fan” shirt commemorating the final season of the “Jersey” jersey.
- To conclude the Jersey Jersey Bye Bye Tour, special content, merchandise, and concourse activations will be available. There will be an inflatable “Jersey” jersey where Who Brought the Dog band will perform next to, on the main concourse, pre-game and during both intermissions. Fans will also be able to recreate a tunnel-style player entrance photo on the main concourse, in which participants will receive an exclusive, limited edition “pin” pin, available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- Additionally, $1 hot dogs will be available at concession stands from 5:30 – 7:00 PM.
- Mascot NJ Devil will have a live guitar performance in his Sin Bin during the first period as a heartfelt “Jersey” jersey video montage plays.
- Devils Den Team Store will offer exclusive discounts for the night, including 40% off “Jersey” jerseys and 40% off select men’s and women’s apparel (regular-priced items, other exclusions apply).
- After the game, select Black and Red Members and fans will participate in “Shirts Off Our Backs.” Those participating will have the opportunity to receive the players' game-worn jerseys after the game.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.