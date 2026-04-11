Everything You Need To Know About Jersey Appreciation Night

Fan Fest will kick off at 4:00 PM on Championship Plaza, located at the corner of Mulberry and Edison Street. It will feature samplings from both Athletic Brewing and Goya, face painters, music from Sean Patrick & the Alibis, the Devils Experience Mobile Tour, “NJ’s Ride” - a mobile esports fan experience, and food from Shore Good Eats. Fans can also visit the Verizon Live screen-printing activation, where they can choose from four exclusive t-shirt designs printed on-site. All attendees are welcome to participate, and shirts are available while supplies last. Verizon customers will also receive a complimentary, custom-printed tote bag as a special thank-you.