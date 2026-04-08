Devils' Brenden Dillon Nominated For NHL's Masterton Trophy

“The mental side of things is a huge part, too,” he continued. “Even coming back this year, my first preseason game was a big mental test. Kind of, anxious and scared going into that. Then my first hit, and then my first fight. All these things are kind of being checked off the list. Here we are at game 78, and I feel like myself. I feel like I have been able to play the same way that I like to play.”