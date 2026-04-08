Devils' Brenden Dillon Nominated For NHL's Masterton Trophy

The trophy is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game. It is voted on by members of each chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA). One player is appointed as a nominee for each of the 32 teams.
It is the first time in his 15-season career that he has been selected for the award. With the San Jose Sharks, he was the nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy as a "National Hockey League player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community."
Upon hearing the news of his nomination, the 35-year-old could not help but smile while sitting at his stall with The Hockey News, going as far as saying, “You got me all giddy, happy, and smiling.”
“I am honored,” he shared. “I am excited just to be recognized like that. I take a lot of pride in trying to represent those qualities every day.”
Dillon has appeared in all 78 games for the Devils this season, averaging 17:52 of ice time. He is credited with a team-leading 190 hits and five fighting majors. On the ice, he continues to play to his identity as a physical stay-at-home defenseman.
It is hard to believe that all of that was in question in late April of 2025.
It was then that Dillon found himself in a hospital in North Carolina after a collision with Carolina Hurricanes forward William Carrier in Game 1 of Round 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He recalled walking in and the doctor looking at him quizzically.
“He was like, What are you doing carrying a water bottle, let alone getting in and out of a car? That kind of scared me,” Dillon recalled.
The collision with Carrier led to Dillon getting artificial disc replacement surgery. Not knowing anything about neck or back injuries, Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel became a resource for the Devils’ defenseman, having undergone the same surgery, and gave him the confidence that he would be okay.
Of course, doubt still crept in.
“I am a different player than Jack Eichel,” Dillon said. “We have to play differently on the ice. For me, I only know how to play the game one way. I kind of told myself that if I am not able to play freely, how I would like to, there is not really going to be a future for me.”
With the support of his surgeons, the Devils’ medical staff, his teammates, and family, he persevered.
“There are a lot of incredible things about being in the NHL and being a professional athlete, but there are a lot of tough things, too,” Dillon said. “Your body is put on the line every single night. Some of them require surgeries or things to get fixed. You know, that not only affects you in the short term, but also 20 or 30 years down the line.”
“The mental side of things is a huge part, too,” he continued. “Even coming back this year, my first preseason game was a big mental test. Kind of, anxious and scared going into that. Then my first hit, and then my first fight. All these things are kind of being checked off the list. Here we are at game 78, and I feel like myself. I feel like I have been able to play the same way that I like to play.”
On Dec. 1, Dillon played in his 1,000th NHL game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was a milestone that meant more than anyone could imagine, especially for an undrafted player.
“Having that game, that situation, and looking back on the previous three, four months, it was pretty emotional for me,” he said. “Just from where I have come from, my path to get to the NHL and then to have even more adversity, like that injury.
“Adversity has kind of been the name of the game for me,” he continued. “Having to prove people wrong, having to show and prove to everyone that I am okay. Proving to the doctors that I could play, and proving to the medical staff that I can do this. I am extremely grateful.”
Award voters from all 32 PHWA chapters will select three finalists for the Masterton. The winner will be revealed at a later date.
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