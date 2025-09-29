Former Devils Forward Placed On Waivers

The NHL saw several players get placed on waivers on Sep. 29, and one of them is a former New Jersey Devils forward.

According to PuckPedia, the New York Rangers have placed former Devils forward Justin Dowling on waivers.

Dowling's time with the Devils officially ended this off-season when he signed a two-year contract with the Rangers in free agency. Now, assuming he clears waivers, he should start the season down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Dowling played in 52 games this past season with the Devils, where he recorded two goals, five assists, seven points, 51 hits, and a minus-6 rating. This was after he scored one goal in two games with the Devils during the 2023-24 season.

In 152 career NHL games over seven seasons split between the Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, and Devils, Dowling has posted nine goals, 17 assists, and 26 points.