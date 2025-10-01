Luke Hughes Becomes Devils’ Highest-Paid Player

After months of waiting, conflicting reports, and rumors, it’s official: the New Jersey Devils have signed Luke Hughes to a seven-year, $63 million contract extension ($9 million AAV). The deal ties Hughes as the highest-paid player on the roster, alongside veteran defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

Hamilton, 32, is entering the fifth year of his own seven-year, $63 million contract. Hughes, drafted in 2021, now earns the same salary despite being ten years younger.

Contract talks dragged on throughout the offseason, with general manager Tom Fitzgerald repeatedly calling Hughes’ extension his “number one priority.” As of October 1, 2025, the deal is finally done.

Hughes’ agent, Pat Brisson, told The Hockey News’ Kristy Flannery:

“There was never a doubt during the negotiations that Luke wanted to remain a Devil. We looked at his comps and what he has accomplished thus far. Where the cap is going, we felt over seven years, it was a very fair deal for both sides.”

'There Was Never A Doubt That Luke Wanted To Remain A Devil': Hughes Commits To New Jersey

On Wednesday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced that restricted free agent Luke Hughes has signed a seven-year contract worth $63,000,000 ($9,000,000 AAV) to remain with the organization long-term.

The news broke this morning, and NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun reported the details on Twitter. LeBrun explained that negotiations gained momentum late Tuesday night after weeks of back-and-forth:

“Devils announce seven-year deal x $9M AAV for Luke Hughes. Both sides had a breakthrough in talks late last night. New Jersey gave a couple of new offers to Hughes' camp on Monday. Neither were accepted. But another offer late Tuesday night did the trick.”

He added:

“Hughes’ camp, led by agent Pat Brisson, was focused on a six-year deal for the longest time and remained far apart on what a six-year deal would look like. Going to a seven-year deal instead, plus the Devils finally being willing to go $9M AAV, sealed the deal.”

Hughes had been absent from training camp while negotiations continued. Now, with the contract finalized, he will remain a Devil through 2032.

Comparing Salaries on the Devils’ Roster

Dougie Hamilton (D) – $9,000,000

Timo Meier (LW) – $8,800,000

Jack Hughes (C) – $8,000,000

Jesper Bratt (LW) – $7,875,000

Nico Hischier (C) – $7,250,000

Ondrej Palat (LW) – $6,000,000

At just 22, Hughes becomes the youngest Devil, earning over $4 million annually, with Dawson Mercer [23] next closest at $4 million. His extension underscores how central the organization sees him to its long-term core.

The deal also comes just one day after the NHL’s salary benchmark was reset, when the Minnesota Wild signed Kirill Kaprizov to an eight-year, $136 million contract ($17 million AAV), the highest annual salary in league history.

While Hughes’ extension doesn’t set league records, it represents a major commitment by New Jersey and sets a high standard for what the organization expects from its young cornerstone defenseman.